Edward Caban, a 32-year NYPD veteran, becomes department's first Latino commissioner

Edward Caban was sworn in Monday as the New York City Police Department's commissioner, making him the first Latino to lead the 178-year-old policing agency, according to the department.

Caban, a 32-year veteran of the department, has served as acting commissioner of the country's largest police department since July 1, following the resignation of Keechant Sewell, who was the first woman to lead the department.

Caban was greeted by chants of "Eddie!" during a Monday introductory news conference at the precinct in the Bronx where he began his career. Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, announced Caban's appointment during a ceremony also attended by Caban's parents.

"Given how many great leaders of Hispanic descent have come before me in the NYPD, to be the first Hispanic police commissioner is an honor of the highest measure," Caban said.

First Deputy Commissioner Edward A. Caban speaks during a press conference on gun violence at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner on June 26, 2023 in New York City. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was joined by First Deputy Commissioner Caban and Chief Medical Examiner Jason Graham as they announced that the OCME's DNA Gun Crimes Unit, the first in the nation, became the country's fastest big city crime lab for testing and analysis of gun crimes going from 60 days to 30 days or less.

Caban began his career at the NYPD in 1991 patrolling the streets in the South Bronx, according to the department. Caban previously told WABC-TV in New York he and three of his brothers joined the department because of the encouragement of their father, a New York City Transit Police detective.

"He told me, 'Take the test son, promotions will earn you a seat at the table,'" Caban said Monday. "I'm blessed that my dad is still with us and can see the impact of his guidance come full circle."

Caban rose through the ranks before being named first deputy commissioner in 2022, according to the department. In that role, Caban led "a broad range of agency functions according to the strategic vision of the police commissioner, including: policy development, personnel management, recruit and in-service training, and overall supervision of the department’s discipline system." Tania Kinsella, who was previously promoted to deputy chief at the office of the chief of patrol, was named first deputy commissioner Monday.

"When I look back and I reflect on my time as being a mayor of this great city, this is going to be probably one of the most significant and emotional moments for me, of bringing forward a person who's representative of this blue-collar city," Adams said Monday of Caban's appointment.

Sewell's resignation came amid a series of high-profile departures from Adams' administration, including his top housing official, Jessica Katz, and the city’s efficiency officer, Melanie La Rocca.

Some categories of crime, including murder, decreased under Sewell's leadership, but she faced several high-profile crises, including the fatal shooting of two officers during her first month on the job and protests in May over the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

Caban said he is "acutely aware of the shoes" he must fill. He added the department will build on the foundation laid by Sewell. Caban said he hopes others may be inspired by his appointment and offered a message for them: "the NYPD wants you, the NYPD needs you and your commissioner has plenty for you to do."

"So come join us and, as the mayor likes to say, let's get stuff done," Caban said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYPD: Edward Caban named department's first Latino commissioner