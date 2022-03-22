Edward A. Dingman sentenced to 11 to 15 years for sex-related crimes against children

Edward A. Dingman sits in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court on Monday when he was sentenced by Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos. NANCY MOLNAR/TIMES-REPORTER

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 42-year-old man who formerly lived in Uhrichsville has been sentenced to 11 to 15 years in prison for gross sexual imposition and other crimes involving three children between the ages of 12 and 15.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos sentenced Edward A. Dingman on Monday.

Sentencing followed his acceptance of a plea agreement negotiated with assistant county prosecutor Kristine Beard.

Dingman pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.

At the prosecutor's request, the judge dismissed a charge of sexual imposition, two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.

The judge gave Dingman credit against his sentence for 177 days already served in the county jail. When he is released from prison, he will spend five years on parole and be required to register his address with the local sheriff for 25 years.

He previously pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual imposition in Harrison County in 2008.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Edward A. DIngman gets 11-15 years for child sex offenses