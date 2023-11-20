Edward Forrester: Man admits murder after human remains found

Edward Forrester was last seen in Blackpool on 1 September

A man has admitted murdering a man whose remains were found after a police search in Cumbria and Lancashire.

Edward Forrester, 55, was reported missing a day after he was last seen in Blackpool on 1 September.

Some of his remains were found in Kendal two weeks later. Subsequent searches found further human remains in Blackpool.

William Wilkinson pleaded guilty to murder and perverting the course of justice at Preston Crown Court.

The 65-year-old, from Seafield Road, Blackpool, has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 19 January.

Det Con Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, from Lancashire Police, said: "William Wilkinson's plea is in the face of overwhelming evidence against him.

"Thankfully, his plea will spare Edward Forrester's family and friends the ordeal of sitting through a trial and listening to the graphic details of how Edward was murdered, and in particular the way in which his body was then dismembered and deposited throughout the Blackpool and Kendal area.

"I hope the guilty plea brings them some small comfort and they will look forward to the case being concluded at sentencing."

