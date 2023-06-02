Edward Gutting declared not guilty by reason of insanity in murder of MSU professor

Greene County Judge David Jones declared former Missouri State history instructor Edward Gutting not guilty of first-degree murder by reason of insanity Friday, nearly seven years after Gutting stabbed to death his colleague and retired MSU professor Marc Cooper in Cooper's Springfield home.

Gutting pleaded not guilty following the August 2016 attack, which also left Cooper's wife injured but alive. A series of delays and mental evaluations pushed the bench trial back several years before it was decided by Jones following six days of exhibits and witness testimony.

Gutting's defense team claim Cooper's death — an attack that included more than 40 stab wounds — was the product of a schizophrenic hallucination. He was diagnosed with the mental illness by multiple doctors after his arrest.

Prosecutors pointed to premeditation, claiming Gutting killed Cooper in an alcohol- and stress-fueled rage stemming from a series of work-related slights and insults, including the tipping point in which Gutting believed Cooper meddled in his pursuit of a tenured Ancient History professor position. He had also filed for bankruptcy and was fearing divorce from wife and MSU colleague.

Jones, a longtime judge who is set to retire this month, will sentence Gutting at a later date, but noted Gutting "may very well be there (in a state mental health facility) for the rest of his life."

This story is developing and will be updated

