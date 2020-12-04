IGM Financial Inc. Announces November 2020 Record High Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisement

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) IGM Financial today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $1.1 billion during November 2020 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $205.2 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $193.0 billion at October 31, 2020 and $189.5 billion at November 30, 2019. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

IGM Financial Inc. Logo (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)
IGM Financial Inc. Logo (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

  • IGM Financial- Record high assets under management and advisement of $205.2 billion, up 6.4% in the month and 8.3% in last year. Milestone of $200 billion exceeded for first time. Record high net flows of $1.1 billion.

  • IG Wealth Management –Record high assets under advisement of $101.5 billion, up 5.9% in the month and 4.7% in last year. Milestone of $100 billion exceeded for first time. Record high net client flows of $147.1 million.

  • Mackenzie – Record high levels of assets under management of $153.3 billion, up 6.1% in the month and 8.2% in last year. Record high overall net sales of $953.0 million and investment fund net sales of $895.3 million.

Wealth Management net client flows were $274.3 million during November 2020 compared to net client flows of ($54.4) million in November 2019. Wealth Management assets under advisement were $130.2 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $122.8 billion at October 31, 2020 and $124.5 billion at November 30, 2019. IG Wealth Management net client flows are $147.1 million compared to ($94.4) million in November 2019. IG Wealth Management assets under advisement were $101.5 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $95.8 billion at October 31, 2020 and $96.9 billion at November 30, 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net client flows are $126.0 million compared to $39.7 million in November 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net assets under advisement were $28.7 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $27.0 billion at October 31, 2020 and $27.7 billion at November 30, 2019.

Asset Management reported net flows of $953.0 million in November 2020 compared to net flows of $66.7 million in November 2019. Within the Asset Management segment, assets under management were $153.3 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $144.5 billion at October 31, 2020 and $141.7 billion at November 30, 2019.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows



Wealth Management


Asset
Management


($ millions) (unaudited)

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total


Mackenzie

IGM

Financial

For the month ended November 30, 2020

Net flows

147.1

126.0

274.3


953.0

1,145.9(4)









Mutual fund net sales

(24.2)

(16.1)

(40.3)


733.3(1)

693.0


ETF net creations(2)

-

-

-


162.0

162.0


Investment fund net sales

(24.2)

(16.1)

(40.3)


895.3

855.0


Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-


57.7(3)

57.7


Managed asset net sales

(24.2)

(16.1)

(40.3)


953.0

912.7










Other dealer net flows

171.3

142.1

314.6


-

233.2(4)









Gross flows








Mutual fund gross sales

893.6

58.6

952.2


1,995.9

2,948.1


Dealer gross inflows

981.6

548.7

1,530.3


-

1,530.3

Table 2 - Assets under Management and Advisement


($ millions) (unaudited)

November
2020

October
2020

November
2019

% Change
Last
Month

% Change
YOY

Wealth Management






IG Wealth Management






Assets under management

96,229

91,004

92,967

5.7%

3.5%

Other assets under advisement

5,227

4,805

3,911

8.8%

33.6%

Assets under advisement

101,456

95,809

96,878

5.9%

4.7%

IPC






Assets under management

5,292

5,033

5,456

5.1%

(3.0%)

Other assets under advisement

23,453

21,980

22,219

6.7%

5.6%

Assets under advisement

28,745

27,013

27,675

6.4%

3.9%

Total






Assets under management

101,521

96,037

98,423

5.7%

3.1%

Other assets under advisement

28,672

26,777

26,122

7.1%

9.8%

Assets under advisement

130,193

122,814

124,545

6.0%

4.5%







Asset management






Mackenzie






Mutual funds

66,826

62,494

60,676

6.9%

10.1%

ETFs

3,619

3,356

2,286

7.8%

58.3%

Investment funds

70,445

65,850

62,962

7.0%

11.9%

Institutional SMA(5)

8,051

7,479

5,055

7.6%

59.3%

Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

78,496

73,329

68,017

7.0%

15.4%

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

74,788

71,127

73,637

5.1%

1.6%

Total

153,284

144,456

141,654

6.1%

8.2%







ETF's distributed to third parties

3,619

3,356

2,286

7.8%

58.3%

ETF's held within IGM investment funds

4,596

4,238

2,034

8.4%

126.0%

Total ETFs

8,215

7,594

4,320

8.2%

90.2%







Consolidated






Assets under management

180,017

169,366

166,440

6.3%

8.2%

Other assets under advisement

25,226

23,597

23,093

6.9%

9.2%

Assets under management and advisement(6)

205,243

192,963

189,533

6.4%

8.3%








Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement


($ millions) (unaudited)

Quarter to date 2020

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

94,165

Other assets under advisement

4,945

Assets under advisement

99,110

IPC


Assets under management

5,186

Other assets under advisement

22,372

Assets under advisement

27,558

Total


Assets under management

99,351

Other assets under advisement(5)

27,310

Assets under advisement

126,661



Asset management


Mackenzie


Mutual funds

64,862

ETFs

3,443

Investment funds

68,305

Institutional SMA

7,733

Total

76,038

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

72,927

Total

148,965



ETFs distributed to third parties

3,443

ETFs held within IGM investment funds

4,319

Total ETFs

7,762



Consolidated


Assets under management

175,389

Other assets under advisement

24,061

Assets under management and advisement(7)

199,450



1

During November 2020, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes which resulted in gross sales of $625 million, redemptions of $420 million and net sales of $205 million.

2

ETF net creations excludes $168.9 million in ETF net creations to Mackenzie, IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds.

3

Excludes net flows relating to sub-advisory mandates to the Wealth Management segment.

4

$81.4 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

5

Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment.

6

Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.4 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at November 30, 2020. ($3.2 billion at October 31, 2020 and $3.0 billion at November 30, 2019)

7

Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/04/c1401.html

Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker likens Trump vote-fraud crusade to the search for Bigfoot

    U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., told the Yahoo News "Skullduggery" podcast that President Trump's supporters claiming voter fraud share a lot in common with the people searching for Bigfoot.

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • Is Trump really going to run for president again in 2024?

    Media reports suggest President Trump is eyeing another bid for the White House in four years. Will Trump 2024 become a reality?

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Murderers and rapists could be barred from claiming asylum as part of Priti Patel's crackdown on immigration

    Murderers and rapists to be prevented from claiming asylum, says Priti Patel, after the Jamaican deportation flight row. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Home Secretary said it was “completely wrong” that convicted killers and rapists released from jail should be able to exploit the asylum system to remain in the UK. She also indicated that asylum will be “streamlined” to prevent migrants making multiple claims that can be lodged and heard hours or even minutes before their removal. It will be part of a major reform of Britain’s “completely broken” asylum system, which is due to be unveiled in the new year. Her comments came after a murderer, two rapists and two would-be killers were among 23 criminals who escaped deportation to Jamaica early on Wednesday morning after lodging 11th hour appeals including claims for asylum. One was removed from the flight just minutes before the flight after a judge granted a stay.

  • Trudeau won't comment on Huawei CFO, says priority is Canadians held in China

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday declined to comment on talks between the U.S. Justice Department and lawyers that could lead to the release of a senior Huawei executive who is under house arrest in Vancouver. Trudeau told reporters that his "top priority" was the return of two Canadian citizens being held in China. The two were picked up shortly after Canadian police detained Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in December 2018 on a U.S. arrest warrant.

  • Militants open fire and burn police car in Philippine town

    Dozens of militants aligned with the Islamic State group opened fire on a Philippine army detachment and burned a police patrol car in a southern town but withdrew after troops returned fire, officials said Friday. There were no immediate reports of injuries in Thursday night's brief attack by the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Datu Piang town.

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia Are Biden's 'first woman' picks more patronizing than progress?

  • Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. is ‘embarrassed’ by misinformation surrounding election integrity in his state

    As a pair of critical Senate runoff races approach on Jan. 5, Georgia Republican leaders find themselves in a conundrum, trying to balance indulging President Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud with supporting state GOP election officials. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, is frustrated with the misinformation about the election process in his state. “I’m actually embarrassed at the amount of misinformation that continues to show up on Twitter feeds and Facebook posts and blogs that takes literally 10 seconds to debunk,” Duncan told Yahoo News. “Anybody could debunk it, but because they’ve let themselves get to a point where they’re more worried about flipping an election result than they are following the truth, that’s how we’ve gotten here.”

  • Wisconsin court binds Kyle Rittenhouse over for trial on six counts in Kenosha shootings

    Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer offered a preview of the self-defense arguments he will raise at a trial for the Kenosha shootings that occurred in August.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

    A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia Are Biden's 'first woman' picks more patronizing than progress?

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.

  • Council won't appoint new prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case

    A council of Kentucky prosecutors said Friday it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, despite a plea from Taylor's mother. Tamika Palmer had petitioned the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council in October for a new special prosecutor to investigate police actions in her daughter’s death. In September, a grand jury declined to indict any Louisville police officers on charges connected to Taylor's shooting death during a warrant search.

  • Philippines police threaten social distancing violators with caning

    Philippine police on Friday threatened to cane people who violate social distancing protocols as the Southeast Asian nation fights the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season. The Philippines celebrates one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, starting as early as September, and crowds have started to flock to sprawling malls and shopping centres despite the pandemic. Police general Cesar Binag, commander of the coronavirus task force, told a news conference that police and soldiers would patrol in public areas in the capital Manila, the hotspot of COVID-19 cases, carrying 1 meter rattan sticks to measure distancing.

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • Palestinians: West Bank teen wounded by Israeli gunfire dies

    A 13-year-old Palestinian died on Friday after being shot by Israeli troops during clashes with a stone-throwing crowd in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency reported. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Ali Abu Alia was hit in the stomach and died later at a hospital. The Israeli military said “dozens of rioters” hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers and border police, who responded with “riot dispersal means.”