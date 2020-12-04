IGM Financial Inc. Announces November 2020 Record High Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisement
WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) IGM Financial today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $1.1 billion during November 2020 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $205.2 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $193.0 billion at October 31, 2020 and $189.5 billion at November 30, 2019. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.
NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS
IGM Financial- Record high assets under management and advisement of $205.2 billion, up 6.4% in the month and 8.3% in last year. Milestone of $200 billion exceeded for first time. Record high net flows of $1.1 billion.
IG Wealth Management –Record high assets under advisement of $101.5 billion, up 5.9% in the month and 4.7% in last year. Milestone of $100 billion exceeded for first time. Record high net client flows of $147.1 million.
Mackenzie – Record high levels of assets under management of $153.3 billion, up 6.1% in the month and 8.2% in last year. Record high overall net sales of $953.0 million and investment fund net sales of $895.3 million.
Wealth Management net client flows were $274.3 million during November 2020 compared to net client flows of ($54.4) million in November 2019. Wealth Management assets under advisement were $130.2 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $122.8 billion at October 31, 2020 and $124.5 billion at November 30, 2019. IG Wealth Management net client flows are $147.1 million compared to ($94.4) million in November 2019. IG Wealth Management assets under advisement were $101.5 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $95.8 billion at October 31, 2020 and $96.9 billion at November 30, 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net client flows are $126.0 million compared to $39.7 million in November 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net assets under advisement were $28.7 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $27.0 billion at October 31, 2020 and $27.7 billion at November 30, 2019.
Asset Management reported net flows of $953.0 million in November 2020 compared to net flows of $66.7 million in November 2019. Within the Asset Management segment, assets under management were $153.3 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $144.5 billion at October 31, 2020 and $141.7 billion at November 30, 2019.
Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows
Wealth Management
Asset
($ millions) (unaudited)
IG Wealth
Investment
Total
Mackenzie
IGM
Financial
For the month ended November 30, 2020
Net flows
147.1
126.0
274.3
953.0
1,145.9(4)
Mutual fund net sales
(24.2)
(16.1)
(40.3)
733.3(1)
693.0
ETF net creations(2)
-
-
-
162.0
162.0
Investment fund net sales
(24.2)
(16.1)
(40.3)
895.3
855.0
Institutional SMA net sales
-
-
-
57.7(3)
57.7
Managed asset net sales
(24.2)
(16.1)
(40.3)
953.0
912.7
Other dealer net flows
171.3
142.1
314.6
-
233.2(4)
Gross flows
Mutual fund gross sales
893.6
58.6
952.2
1,995.9
2,948.1
Dealer gross inflows
981.6
548.7
1,530.3
-
1,530.3
Table 2 - Assets under Management and Advisement
($ millions) (unaudited)
November
October
November
% Change
% Change
Wealth Management
IG Wealth Management
Assets under management
96,229
91,004
92,967
5.7%
3.5%
Other assets under advisement
5,227
4,805
3,911
8.8%
33.6%
Assets under advisement
101,456
95,809
96,878
5.9%
4.7%
IPC
Assets under management
5,292
5,033
5,456
5.1%
(3.0%)
Other assets under advisement
23,453
21,980
22,219
6.7%
5.6%
Assets under advisement
28,745
27,013
27,675
6.4%
3.9%
Total
Assets under management
101,521
96,037
98,423
5.7%
3.1%
Other assets under advisement
28,672
26,777
26,122
7.1%
9.8%
Assets under advisement
130,193
122,814
124,545
6.0%
4.5%
Asset management
Mackenzie
Mutual funds
66,826
62,494
60,676
6.9%
10.1%
ETFs
3,619
3,356
2,286
7.8%
58.3%
Investment funds
70,445
65,850
62,962
7.0%
11.9%
Institutional SMA(5)
8,051
7,479
5,055
7.6%
59.3%
Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)
78,496
73,329
68,017
7.0%
15.4%
Sub-advisory to Wealth Management
74,788
71,127
73,637
5.1%
1.6%
Total
153,284
144,456
141,654
6.1%
8.2%
ETF's distributed to third parties
3,619
3,356
2,286
7.8%
58.3%
ETF's held within IGM investment funds
4,596
4,238
2,034
8.4%
126.0%
Total ETFs
8,215
7,594
4,320
8.2%
90.2%
Consolidated
Assets under management
180,017
169,366
166,440
6.3%
8.2%
Other assets under advisement
25,226
23,597
23,093
6.9%
9.2%
Assets under management and advisement(6)
205,243
192,963
189,533
6.4%
8.3%
Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.
Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement
($ millions) (unaudited)
Quarter to date 2020
Wealth Management
IG Wealth Management
Assets under management
94,165
Other assets under advisement
4,945
Assets under advisement
99,110
IPC
Assets under management
5,186
Other assets under advisement
22,372
Assets under advisement
27,558
Total
Assets under management
99,351
Other assets under advisement(5)
27,310
Assets under advisement
126,661
Asset management
Mackenzie
Mutual funds
64,862
ETFs
3,443
Investment funds
68,305
Institutional SMA
7,733
Total
76,038
Sub-advisory to Wealth Management
72,927
Total
148,965
ETFs distributed to third parties
3,443
ETFs held within IGM investment funds
4,319
Total ETFs
7,762
Consolidated
Assets under management
175,389
Other assets under advisement
24,061
Assets under management and advisement(7)
199,450
1
During November 2020, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes which resulted in gross sales of $625 million, redemptions of $420 million and net sales of $205 million.
2
ETF net creations excludes $168.9 million in ETF net creations to Mackenzie, IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds.
3
Excludes net flows relating to sub-advisory mandates to the Wealth Management segment.
4
$81.4 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.
5
Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment.
6
Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.4 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at November 30, 2020. ($3.2 billion at October 31, 2020 and $3.0 billion at November 30, 2019)
7
Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.
Glossary of Terms
Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.
"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.
Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.
"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."
"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.
"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.
"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.
