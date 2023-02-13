Edward Kernaghan Just Bought 3.3% More Shares In Roots Corporation (TSE:ROOT)

Potential Roots Corporation (TSE:ROOT) shareholders may wish to note that insider Edward Kernaghan recently bought CA$443k worth of stock, paying CA$3.01 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Roots

In fact, the recent purchase by Edward Kernaghan was the biggest purchase of Roots shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$3.00. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Edward Kernaghan.

Edward Kernaghan bought 345.50k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$2.80. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 11% of Roots shares, worth about CA$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Roots Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Roots we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Roots. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Roots and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

