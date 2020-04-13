Edwards Lifesciences To Hold Virtual Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) will be held in a virtual meeting webcast format, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 pm ET) on Thursday, May 7, 2020. To ensure the health and well-being of stockholders and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards will not hold an in-person meeting.

Edwards stockholders as of the close of business on March 13, 2020 (the record date for the Annual Meeting) can join the live virtual meeting. Stockholders will be able to listen, vote and submit questions from any remote location with internet connectivity. To attend the online-only virtual meeting, go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EW2020 and enter the control number provided on the Proxy Card, Voting Instruction Form or Notice of the Meeting.

If any difficulties are encountered accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the Virtual Shareholder Meeting login page.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting via the webcast, they are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

For more information on Edwards' Annual Meeting, including to view a copy of the amended Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders (which was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission), go to http://ir.edwards.com/investor-relations.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences, based in Irvine, Calif., is the global leader of patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. This statement is made on behalf of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and its subsidiaries.

