IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, April 23, 2020, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss those results.

Edwards Lifesciences logo. (PRNewsFoto/Edwards Lifesciences Corporation) More

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 704-2848 or (201) 389-0893. For 72 hours following the call, an audio replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and using conference number 13700380. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investor Relations" section of the Edwards web site at ir.edwards.com.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences, based in Irvine, Calif., is the global leader of patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edwards-lifesciences-to-host-earnings-conference-call-on-april-23-2020-301037386.html

SOURCE Edwards Lifesciences Corporation