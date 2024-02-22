Edwards scores 20, No. 24 Baylor women turn back Kansas 69-61

Baylor guard Yaya Felder blocks the shot of Kansas guard Holly Kersgieter in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Dre'una Edwards scored 20 points and No. 24 Baylor defeated Kansas 69-61 on Wednesday night, reaching 20 wins for the 24th-straight season..

The Bears had a 65-50 lead when Edwards scored inside with 4:43 to play before the Jayhawks put together an 11-2 run, pulling within 67-61 on a Zakiyah Franklin 3-pointer.

But Jada Walker made two free throws with 32.9 seconds remaining to wrap to it up.

Jana Van Gytenbeek scored 11 points with five assists for the Bears (20-6, 9-6 Big 12 Conference), who now lead the series 40-9. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman S'Mya Nichols was 10 of 10 from the foul line and matched her career high with 23 points for the Jayhawks (15-11, 8-7), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Franklin had 15 points and Wyvette Mayberry had 10.

Kansas ended a 19-game losing streak to Baylor with an 87-66 win on Jan. 10, racing away from a halftime tie by shooting 61% in the second half. This time the Jayhawks shot just 36% after a 3 for 17 performance from 3-point range.

Another difference was rebounding. Kansas had 18 offensive rebounds and posted a 48-31 advantage in the win but was outrebounded by 12 in the loss.

Edwards drilled a 3-pointer and Aijha Blackwell made two free throws with less than a second to go that lifted Baylor to a 16-15 lead after one quarter.

Franklin hit a pair of jumpers in the first minute of the second quarter to give the Jayhawks one-point leads but Edwards drilled another 3 to ignite a 10-0 Baylor run. Bella Fontleyroy capped the run with a 3-pointer and a fastbreak layup and the Bears led 35-29 at the half.

Van Gytenbeek drilled a 3-pointer and Littlepage-Buggs had a fastbreak layup before Andrews scored as the clock ran out to give Baylor a 54-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nichols scored 13 points in the third quarter for Kansas, with her free throws at the 1:52 mark pulling the Jayhawks within 47-45.

Baylor goes to No. 24 West Virginia on Saturday. while No. 10 Kansas State is at Kansas on Saturday.

