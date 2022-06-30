Edwards, Thorp begin process of refiling cases

Jun. 30—Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court ruled that Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American, and local officials have mixed feelings about the decision.

"The decision was handed down at 9:03 a.m. (Wednesday)," said Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards about Oklahoma vs. Castro-Huerta. "I'm going to have to get hold of the right people and go forward."

The 5-4 decision cut back on the court's 2020 ruling in McGirt vs. Oklahoma that said a large chunk of Eastern Oklahoma remains an Native American reservation. The first decision left the state unable to prosecute Native Americans accused of crimes on tribal lands.

The Castro-Huerta decision involved the case of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta who saw his 35-year prison sentence overturned following the McGirt decision. Castro-Huerta, who is not a Native American, had been convicted for neglecting his Native American stepchild while living on Cherokee Nation land. He has since pleaded guilty in federal court in exchange for a seven-year sentence. Castro-Huerta, who was in the country illegally, will then be removed from the United States.

On Monday, two cases dismissed by the state in Muskogee County on Monday are directly affected by the ruling. Brian Leymore Kendrick had his charge of domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon dismissed as did Eric Tyrone Virgil, having been charged with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

"What we need to do is file a motion to set aside the dismissal," Edwards said.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a statement shortly after the opinion was released expressing his displeasure.

"While we are disappointed in this ruling, it does not diminish our commitment to meeting our public safety responsibilities and to protecting Oklahomans on our reservations and across the state," Hoskin said. "Tribal and federal jurisdiction remain unchanged by this decision, but the need to work together on behalf of Oklahomans has never been more clear."

Jack Thorp, District 27 district attorney whose jurisdiction covers Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties, was "excited" when he received word of the court's decision.

"There's thousands of cases over here in Eastern Oklahoma," he said. "I understand it that the state now has jurisdiction against non-Indians that commit crimes against Indians. Prior to this case, the only entity that could really prosecute those cases was the federal government.

"They don't have the resources to do those cases other than the very serious ones — they've all been sitting, nothing's been done."

Thorp also said his office was prepared should the court rule in favor of the state. He has a spreadsheet in his office that has every case in his jurisdiction that has been dismissed because of McGirt.

"I was talking to law enforcement right after I heard the ruling," he said. "We're going to get everybody back together and get them all trained up and hopefully go out and do some justice."