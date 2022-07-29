Edwardsville police charge man with raping child

Jul. 29—EDWARDSVILLE — A Pittston man was arraigned Friday on charges he raped a teenage girl inside an Edwardsville residence.

Francisco J. Soto Toyens, 25, of Pine Street, was charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of minors. He was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O'Donnell in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility without bail being deemed a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Police allege the rape occurred inside a Main Street residence in October.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center on June 9 when she described the alleged sexual assault.

Details of the interview are listed in the criminal complaint filed against Soto Toyens.

She claimed Soto Toyens was drunk when he sexually assaulted her.