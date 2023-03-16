Edwardsville police investigating shooting

Mar. 15—EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville police are investigating a shooting that injured a man at Hilltop Apartments at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police Chief David Souchik said a man was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township and the gunman fled the scene prior to officers arrival.

Souchik said officers were working to obtain an identification and description of the shooter.

A large pool of blood and clothing was found on steps and a sidewalk outside an apartment.

Monica Sheridan, a neighbor, said she was outside her apartment when she saw a man banging on a door and the victim came out. After the two men exchanged words, the shooter pulled out a gun and shot the victim, Sheridan said.

Sheridan said she heard at least three gunshots.

Sheridan and several neighbors ran to help the victim until emergency medical technicians and police arrived.

Another neighbor said the shooting was a dispute between a girl's new boyfriend and an ex-boyfriend.

State police Forensic Services Unit processed the scene.

As of Wednesday night, the identify of the shooter was not released.