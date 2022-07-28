Edwardsville police looking for missing person

The Edwardsville Police are looking for a man last seen Thursday afternoon.

Grady Giger, 48, was last seen at 2 p.m. walking in the 900 Block of Esic Drive, police said. Giger had been reported missing last September 2021 in the Edwardsville area and was later found in St. Louis three days later.

Giger is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 280 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Police reported that he was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt, suspenders and jeans with white tennis shoes.

Anyone with Giger’s location can contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.