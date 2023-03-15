Edwardsville police probing shooting

Mar. 15—EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville police are investigating a shooting that injured a man at Hilltop Apartments at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police chief David David Souchick said the victim was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley and currently is in surgery.

No description was provided on the shooter who fled area.

State police forensic services unit processed the scene.

A neighbor said the shooting was an ongoing dispute between a girl's new boyfriend and an ex-boyfriend.

Check back for updates at timesleader.com.