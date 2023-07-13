Edwardsville police seek man accused of assaulting pregnant ex-girlfriend

Jul. 13—EDWARDSVILLE — Police in Edwardsville obtained an arrest warrant for Corey Thomas Patrick, 26, on allegations he pistol whipped and assaulted an ex-girlfriend Sunday.

Patrick, last known address as 126 Wilson St., Larksville, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and two counts of simple assault.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman reported she exited the rear door of her residence on Lawrence Street, Edwardsville, and encountered Patrick who was hiding near the back porch.

Patrick approached the woman and aimed a firearm at her head and pistol whipped her causing her to fall to the ground.

The woman claimed Patrick was upset she would not have an abortion and did not want his other girlfriend, who he shares a child, to know about the pregnancy, the complaint says.

When the woman fell to the ground, she claimed Patrick kicked her several times and aimed the firearm at her again threatening to harm her family if she contacted police, according to the complaint.

Police in the complaint say Patrick is a convicted felon not to possess, carry or own a firearm.

Police caution not to approach Patrick and to call 911.

Patrick is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 185 pounds.

