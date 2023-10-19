Who is Edwin Quarles, Huntersville Board of Commissioners candidate?

Name: Edwin Quarles

Age: 56

Campaign website or social media page: electedwinquarles.com

Occupation: Retired

Education: After more than 30 years of being in a college classroom, I am again a full-time college student.

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought):

No.

Please list your highlights of civic involvement.

I am a 21-year volunteer at CMS “I birthed the Hopewell High School Men of Honor Program”; I am an active member of Hopewell High School Dad’s on Duty; Active participant in Blessing Bags Ministry “feeding the homeless”; Member of United Missionary Baptist Church Association; NAACP; Black Political Caucus Member; African American Caucus Member; and Active Member of Unity in Community.

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

One of my most professional accomplishments was me serving in the United States Air Force where I was awarded Non Commissioned Officer of the Year, as well as me serving in Desert Storm.

Traffic is an issue in Huntersville while a few critical road projects, such as the widening of N.C. 73, have been delayed by NCDOT. How would you tackle the town’s traffic problem?

I would first meet with the small business owners as well as the residents and advocate for them. I will be their voice to whomever is in charge at NCDOT and demand an answer(s) to the why projects such as the widening of NC 73 have been delayed. My platform is accountability. After “or even if the person in charge at NCDOT refuses to meet/communicate with me” speaking with, I would hold a community hall meeting and share all findings. Holding those accountable and bringing exposure will render changes to those who are responsible. I would definitely tackle the town’s traffic problem by reminding the residents that they are the voice and they need to be heard. They need to know why!

What are your ideas about how the town should recruit and retain more police officers specifically? And all town employees more broadly?

My ideas about how the town should recruit and retain more police officers and all town employees more broadly will be to sit with the Chief of Police as well as with the Town Manager and implement a strategic plan as well as an execution plan. In the plan we will make sure salaries are comparable to the next largest city of Huntersville. We should have salaries that are suitable so our police officers and town employees can afford to live in the town that he/she works. This recruiting and retention tool can incentivize town employees by realizing they can have more dollars from their salary by not having to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars from their paycheck annually to commute to and from another town or city for work. Also, having a shorter commute will allow the employee more quality time with family and others. Those are just two recruiting tools that are many times overlooked in recruitment “money and time”.

Huntersville has experienced rapid population growth over the last few decades with the approval of hundreds of new homes. Do you think the town should control growth in some way or keep expanding? Why?

I think Huntersville should slow down in regards to growth of new homes and develop more mixed use retail with flex space, and larger multi use parks. The rapid home developments are prohibiting future business growth in Huntersville, which is much needed. We need more tax dollars to come in. The home development is taking away tax dollars that can be used to make Huntersville the best place to live in North Carolina. Home tax assessments are not going to pay the town’s bills.

Why should voters choose you over others who are in the race?

Voters should choose me over others, first because I am a servant of the Lord; secondly, because I am a veteran who served our country honorably in the United States Air Force; thirdly, I have been a community servant in Huntersville for more than 20 years as a volunteer; fourthly, I want to now serve my great town as a leader. I married into a family that has more than 100 years of family history living in Huntersville. I am a land owner and Huntersville is my forever home. I have also willed our land to our children and grandchildren. Voters should vote for me, because I am fully vested in Huntersville. They should also vote for me because I have more than 35 years of leadership experience. Voters should vote for me because I have proven skills to lead, build relationships, plan, negotiate, solve problems, execute, collaborate, and advocate for others. Voters should vote for me because I am not running for town commissioner because I have aspirations for a future higher office. They should vote for me because if a voter is looking for someone who will serve with dignity and honor; is a leader; collaborator; advocate; good listener and problem solver, then I am the candidate the voter should vote for.