Edwin Reynolds Is The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO) And They Just Picked Up 3.9% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Edwin Reynolds, recently paid AU$0.66 per share to buy AU$190k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.9%.

Prophecy International Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Edwin Reynolds was the biggest purchase of Prophecy International Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$1.18), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Edwin Reynolds bought 310.21k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.65. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Prophecy International Holdings insiders own 25% of the company, worth about AU$22m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Prophecy International Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Prophecy International Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Prophecy International Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

