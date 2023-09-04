EE and Vodafone: Technical bug hits mobile phones

Customers of two of the UK's most popular mobile networks have been reporting issues with their phones.

EE said it was aware that some people are "unable to make or receive calls from a Vodafone number".

Vodafone told the BBC that there were no issues with its network but some users had been hit by problems at EE.

The first reports of issues came in around midday, according to the website Downdetector, and have continued throughout the day.

A spokesperson for EE told the BBC: "We're aware that some of our mobile customers are unable to make or receive calls from a Vodafone number.

"We're working quickly to resolve this and we're very sorry for any inconvenience caused. Calls to other networks, mobile data and text messages are not affected."

Vodafone said there were no issues with its network "however some of our customers have been impacted by an issue with the EE network - which we understand should be fixed as soon as possible.

"This meant some customers were unable to connect calls to EE numbers, and the issue also affected customers who've previously transferred their number from EE to Vodafone".

But earlier this evening, customers of both companies were still posting on X (previously Twitter) to complain about network issues.