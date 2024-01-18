EeeeEEEEeee: Cicadas are making a rare appearance in Oklahoma in 2024. Here's what we know

After a 13-year hiatus, a particular (and massive) brood of cicadas will emerge this summer.

Known as Brood XIX, also called the Great Southern Brood, these 13-year cicadas will emerge about mid-May 2024 in several Southern states, including Oklahoma.

Here's what we know about the periodical cicadas, where to find them in Oklahoma and other cicada species expected this year.

Where will Brood XIX show up in Oklahoma in 2024?

The brood is known to show up in eastern Oklahoma, specifically McCurtain County, according to the Oklahoma State University Extension.

Oklahoma is one of 14 states expected to see Brood XIX in 2024. Here's which other states are expected to have the cicadas.

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

What kinds of cicadas will Oklahoma see in 2024?

Oklahoma sees a variety of annual cicadas every year, according to a list compiled by Cicada Mania.

A few of these include:

Common Cactus Dodger

Southern Grass Cicada

Scrub Cicada

Green Winged Cicada

Swamp Cicada, or the Morning Cicada

Plains Cicada

Northern Dusk Singing Cicada

What is the difference between annual and periodical cicadas?

Two types of cicadas are common in Eastern U.S. states: Annual and periodical cicadas. Annual cicadas emerge every year, while periodical cicadas emerge every 13 or 17 years, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Most periodical cicadas in Oklahoma belong to brood IV, a 17-year brood, and smaller emergences occur of broods II and VI. According to OSU Extension, periodical cicadas have the longest life cycle of any known insect because of their years spent underground.

When the time comes, periodical cicadas will emerge at night, shed their skins and spend around a month eating, mating and, for females, laying eggs before dying.

When those eggs hatch, they become nymphs that will fall to ground and burrow deep under the soil. During that time, they will feed on tree sap from underground roots and in 13 or 17 years, the cycle will repeat itself.

Why do cicadas make so much noise?

You'll have to thank the male cicadas for all that screeching. Male cicadas synchronize their calls and produce congregational songs, according to Britannica, which establish territory and attract females. There is also a courting call that they make before mating.

Unluckily for us, the 13-year and 17-year brood cicadas are the loudest, partially due to the sheer number of them that emerge at once.

Are cicadas harmful to humans or pets?

Cicadas are not harmful to humans, pets, household gardens or crops, the EPA says, and despite their overwhelming numbers, can actually provide a few environmental benefits.

They provide a valuable food source for birds or other predators, can aerate lawns, improve water filtration and add nutrients into the soil as they decompose.

