Is The of EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HKG:3709) And They Just Sold 93% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HKG:3709) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jinny Chui, a company insider, recently netted about CN¥332m selling shares at an average price of CN¥8.15. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the dump amounted to 93% of their entire holding.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Director Rui Jin for HK$1.9b worth of shares, at about HK$9.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$8.29). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Rui Jin.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of EEKA Fashion Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that EEKA Fashion Holdings insiders own 79% of the company, worth about HK$4.4b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About EEKA Fashion Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold EEKA Fashion Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

