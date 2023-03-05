The EEOC said an airline fired a woman for being pregnant. Here’s what the airline did

Aruba Airlines will pay $75,000 as part of a consent decree after an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit in Miami federal court alleged the airline fired a financial analyst for getting pregnant.

As the consent decree says, officially, “Aruba Airlines denies these allegations and states that, by entering into this ConsentDecree, it admits no wrongdoing or violation of the law.”

But, the airline is paying Belisa Gomez $75,000 in damages and entering into a four-year consent decree with the EEOC that requires all members of labor and management go through anti-discrimination and anti-retaliation training.

The lawsuit stated that six months after Aruba Air hired Gomez as a financial analyst — and two months after she got a raise in pay for completing her probationary period — Gomez found out she was pregnant. That was late April 2018. Aruba Air fired her less than two months later, on June 15, 2018.