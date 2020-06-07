Eerie photos show empty cruise ships moored off coasts around the world as the coronavirus floors the industry

A swimmer exits the sea against the backdrop of P&O cruise ships off Preston beach in Weymouth, England, on May 24, 2020.

Getty

As the coronavirus took hold in March, cruise lines canceled upcoming trips, and fearing infection, ports turned away vessels already at sea.

Though the outbreak has eased for most countries, very little has changed for the industry since.

Travel bans and social distancing are still in place. Cruise ships are left drifting, empty, off coasts, or laid-up in docks to wait out the storm.

Here's what they look like.

Travel limits caused by the coronavirus in March saw the cruise industry freeze and clear their calendars for much of the year, leaving many empty liners laid up in ports or anchored out to sea, where they continue to drift listlessly.

Thousands of workers are stranded aboard and others are operating with small skeleton crews, sailing from berth to berth. Many ports have turned ships away, fearing they will bring new cases of the virus.

Even though the spread of the virus has peaked for many countries, travel bans remain in place, and the industry faces an uphill battle to make up for losses caused by the pandemic as well as moving past reputational damage done by outbreaks on ships.

Norwegian Cruises says it has "significant doubt" about its finances, and Carnival, the world's largest cruise operator, has laid off workers and slashed salaries.

"2020 is a wasted year," Frank Del Rio, CEO of Norwegian Cruises, said on May 14.

Here's what the cruise industry looks like right now:

The coronavirus has frozen commercial ocean travel. So the world's cruise ships have been laid up, waiting out the dark months ahead.

People waiting for relatives on board the Regal Princess cruise ship in Rotterdam on May 5, 2020. More

Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

This P&O cruises liner has been moored off the coast of Dorset, southern England, since April.

A man takes a selfie as a cruise ship is seen in the sea beyond, near West Lulworth on England's southern coast, on May 24, 2020. More

Getty

In fact, six P&O cruise ships are currently moored there.

A swimmer exits the sea against the backdrop of P&O cruise ships off Preston beach on May 24, 2020 in Weymouth, UK. More

Getty

From left to right, they are: the Queen Mary 2, Aurora, Arcadia, Britannia, Azura, and the Queen Victoria.

(Left to right) the Cunard Cruise Liner Queen Mary 2, P&O cruise ships Aurora, Arcadia, Britannia and Azura and the Cunard cruise ship Queen Victoria, in Weymouth Bay, UK. More

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

The World, the largest private residential ship on the planet, docked in Falmouth, England, on May 26 and will be there for the forseeable, too.

'The World' residential cruise liner laid up in Falmouth seen on May 26, 2020. More