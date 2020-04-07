The Eeyore Syndrome

In A. A. Milne’s classic Winne-the-Pooh children’s tales, Eeyore, the old gray donkey, is perennially pessimistic and gloomy. He always expects the worst to happen.

Milne understood that Eeyore’s outbursts of depression could at first be salutatory but then become monotonous. The outlook of the pessimist (“if you think it’s bad now, just wait”) always enjoys advantages over both the realist (“so what, life goes on”) and the optimist (“oh, come on, it can’t be that bad”).

When the pessimist frequently errs in his gloomy prognostications, he can plead that they were intended to be didactic, if not therapeutic. Only by offering scarifying models can the glum epidemiologist and statesman sufficiently terrify the public and thereby allow policymakers to enact the necessary draconian shelter-in-place protocols. That strategy could apply to the recent near celebrity Neil Morris Ferguson, OBE FMedSci, the British epidemiologist and professor of mathematical biology at the Imperial College in London, whose “2 million” possible deaths terrified America into lockdown, just as his modeled “500,000” fatalities in Britain did the same in his own homeland.

If the Eeyores are proven right, then, they are seen as not only prescient but sanctified — the voices in the wilderness who spoke the inconvenient truths that saved lives.

The sunnier prognosticators suffer a lose-lose dilemma rather than the pessimist’s win-win chances. If one doubts these original nightmarish Imperial College worst-case predications of 2 million-plus deaths in the United States, and is proven correct, it matters little. The pessimist argues that it was only his bleak forecasts that changed behaviors and that, without such changes, the optimist’s obviously faulty data and poor reasoning would have led policymakers over a cliff.

If the optimist is wrong and the situation becomes far grimmer than he initially predicted, he is not just wrong but culpable, with, to quote the Boston Globe, “blood on his hands.”

So far no one is suggesting that some of the wild-eyed modeling of the Imperial College in the U.K. led to what will be seen in retrospect and hindsight as not just wrong but dangerously so — policies that destroyed a booming economy and that unnecessarily cost hundreds if not thousands of lives. Oddly, the pessimist does not suffer that reproof of causing widespread mayhem that the optimist does if the virus proves deadlier than he thinks.

Yet many of these gloomy models that have had clear policy complications do not include hypotheses that fully weigh possible herd immunity, radically different initial exposures of the infected to viral load, geometric increases in the efficacy of treatment and social policies, and the institutionalization of new habits of collective hygiene and prevention. The number of researchers who study COVID-19 worldwide increases daily, which increases the odds that they’ll hone efficacious treatments. Anyone who has studied the nearly unbelievable monthly leaps in Allied wartime production between 1942 and 1944 could appreciate the ability of Western free-market economies, the U.S. in particular, to achieve geometric rates of industrial-production ramp-ups.

Optimists and realists who do not downplay the particular lethality of the virus among the elderly, the compromised, and young health workers probably believe that the viral year may end up comparable to past influenza epidemics: similar to or less serious than the 1957 outbreak that killed 116,000 Americans, or the H1N1 virus of 2009, which eventually infected 60.8 million, hospitalized 274,304, and may have killed 12,469 — or perhaps a bad flu year like 2017, which likely killed more than 60,000 Americans, put nearly a million in the hospital, and may have infected more than 60 million.

Kindred realists add that, should the shutdown continue much longer, the increase in suicides, depression, anxieties, stress, and substance abuse may ultimately kill more Americans than COVID-19 — well aside from the multiyear ripples of damage from a multi-trillion-dollar hit to the economy and a staggering debt passed on to generations of Americans not yet born.

Added to the volatile mix and acrimony the fact that 2020 is an election year. The outcome may hinge on perceptions of how well, or poorly, President Trump handles the crisis. That report card will be adjudicated on all sorts of criteria from economic data and third-quarter reports to the numbers of infections, deaths, and infection and fatality percentages compared with those of other countries (if the existent global data is reliable) — in a climate in which over 90 percent of media coverage is negative to Trump, as the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard found long before the outbreak of COVID-19.