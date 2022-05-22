EF3 tornado wreaks havoc on Michigan town killing two, injuring at least 44

AccuWeather

Heavy damage has been reported in Gaylord, Michigan, after a large and extremely dangerous tornado was spotted in the area on Friday, killing at least two, according to local news sources. At least 12 homes have been destroyed and more than 40 people were injured, according to Gaylord mayor Todd Sharrard. The tornado was rated an EF3 with max winds of 140 mph, according to the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon. This is the first EF3 or greater tornado in the state of Michigan since