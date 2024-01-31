How effective was the defense for man found guilty of killing wife?

BRIDGETON — A Cedarville man serving a lifetime prison term for knifing his estranged wife to death in 2016 is getting an in-person hearing in Cumberland County Superior Court to argue that he was wrongfully convicted.

A court filing states Jeremiah E. Monell is basing his motion for post-conviction relief on claims his public defenders put up an unconstitutionally ineffective defense at trial.

Monell filed the request on March 31, 2023 with the court, acting as his own counsel. However, Cherry Hill attorney Fardene Blanchard also submitted a 15-page supporting brief on Jan. 9 that restates his arguments.

Judge Demetrica L. Todd is scheduled to hear the motion on Feb. 28.

The victim was 35-year-old Tara O’Shea-Watson, identified by authorities and trial testimony as the estranged wife of Monell and mother of a young boy and girl with him. The couple were divorcing and were living separately at the time of her murder.

The murder took place in the victim’s home on Raymond Drive in the Laurel Lake section of Commercial Township on the night of Dec. 18-19, 2016. Monell left the scene at some point after talking with his 12-year-old son, who testified at the trial about seeing some of the attack in the living room.

The son went to neighbors in the morning seeking help. New Jersey State Police found Monell on Jan. 2, 2017 in Folsom Borough, Atlantic County. He remained in jail until his trial here in January 2019 before Judge Cristen D’Arrigo.

At trial, an expert testified O’Shea-Watson was stabbed and slashed about 90 times. Two bloody knives were found in her kitchen.

A jury returned guilty verdicts on Jan. 18, 2019 on a first-degree murder charge and two related weapon offenses.

D’Arrigo sentenced Monell on March 15, 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentence was mandatory under state law because “special aggravating factors” were attached to the murder.

Monell, now 39, is held at New Jersey State Prison.

Monell previously challenged his conviction in the state Appellate Division on other grounds, including a claim that the judge erred in not allowing him to be his own attorney.

A two-judge court in November 2021 rejected that appeal, noting “we entirely disagree with defendant’s arguments.”

