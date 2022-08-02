An effective domestic homicide program exists in Milwaukee. But officials say it is woefully underfunded.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center, 619 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee.

There is a highly effective domestic homicide prevention program that exists in Milwaukee County, but it has no funding and is overwhelmed by a burgeoning caseload.

That was the main message delivered Tuesday by advocates for victims of domestic violence and a range of law enforcement officials, who came together at the Sojourner Family Peace Center to highlight the success of the Milwaukee County Domestic Violence High Risk Team.

Formed five years ago by advocates at Sojourner – along with Milwaukee police, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and the state Department of Corrections – the high risk team selects, and pours resources into, abuse cases with the greatest potential for fatal violence in the future if the victim is not properly protected and the offender not held accountable.

Sojourner released its first report on the program’s effectiveness Tuesday and it described a sweeping success. From 2017 through 2021, the team took on more than 3,100 cases and prevented the abuser from killing the victim in all but one case.

“Thank god for the Sojourner Family Peace Center. Were it not here, the problem (of domestic violence) would be exponentially worse,” Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said.

The team was formed under a national model designed around the idea that domestic violence follows a predictable pattern with predictable indicators before turning fatal.

But the program has not been supported by additional funding and has been kept afloat only with existing resources, despite historic rates of gun violence and a larger volume of domestic violence incidents specifically.

Carmen Pitre, the president and CEO of Sojourner, described the problem like this: The high risk team meets twice weekly to select cases to focus on. It should be meeting daily, she said.

“Every single one of these partners has essentially volunteered their time and staff and resources for five years,” said Michelle Coppens, the coordinator for the high risk team. “They do not receive, any one of them standing here, one dime of funding for this. Not one. All of this work is in addition to everything else on their plate.”

Story continues

The report’s release comes after seven women of color were killed in domestic violence-related shootings in Milwaukee County between July 8 and 31. The victims have been identified as Cynthia Walker, O'keyin Riles and her daughter La'Dasia Porter, Ninoshka Maestre Lozada, Alwiya Mohamed, Ladda Donsanouphith and Desiree Harris.

Women of color are by the far the most common victim demographic the high risk team tends to. Of the cases the team took on in 2021, 85% of victims were nonwhite, and 72% were Black, according to the report. Almost 90% were female.

Domestic violence is defined and tracked differently among law enforcement and prevention advocates, but both agree the problem has worsened in an era of COVID-related disruptions, economic uncertainty, declining resources for law enforcement and easy access to guns.

Pitre, whose organization defines domestic violence more broadly than law enforcement, said Monday that there has been 30 domestic violence-related homicides in the county so far this year, compared to 40 in all of 2021 and 52 in 2020.

The high risk team takes referrals from law enforcement, victim advocates or other partners, but Pitre said she is seeing more fatal cases involving victims who had no previous contact with law enforcement or a victim advocate, putting an urgent need on increasing outreach.

The cases the team took on last year tended to be “more egregious and dangerous” than before, the report said.

That eventually forced the team to take on 20 cases weekly, rather than the previous 15, but officials said that wasn’t nearly enough. Assistant Chief Paul Formolo of the Milwaukee Police Department said the majority of domestic violence cases in the city are not properly staffed.

The report released Tuesday showed that the work of the high risk team meant that offenders were almost twice as likely to be arrested in a timely manner and police were more likely to conduct follow-up investigations to collect additional evidence.

“This is a successful program and we need to expand this team,” Formolo said.

According to Pitre, that would have to come in the form of public dollars.

Officials at Tuesday’s press conference did not detail any past efforts at seeking additional funding for the high risk team. Chisholm said that while funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has helped law enforcement generally, it only offers a short-term solution.

“The challenge is we have been doing so much with so little, that people sometimes become accustomed to us doing incredible things with next to nothing,” Chisholm said.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's effective domestic homicide prevention plan is underfunded