How effective is your local police force? Use our search tool

Home Office figures show that just one in 18 offences reported to police led to a suspect being charged in the year to June 2023, compared with one in six a decade ago.

The explanation for those figures is provided by in-depth inspections of all 43 forces in 2021/22 across eight criteria. In particular, these assessments cover their effectiveness in investigating crime and responding to the public including how quickly officers are despatched to crime scenes after 999 calls.

Humberside emerged as the best force in Britain across the eight criteria, followed by South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Durham and Leicestershire.

The six worst in 2021/22 were Wiltshire, Greater Manchester, Northamptonshire, Staffordshire, Cleveland and the Met, three of which are in special measures. Greater Manchester was taken out of special measures in October last year.

Find out how your local force performed with our search tool below.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.