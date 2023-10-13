Effective school board members serve community's best interests | Opinion

For over three decades, I've had the privilege of serving as an educator in Ohio, dedicated to our communities and their students. At the core of every exceptional school lies a local board of education committed to the well-being of all students. Throughout my career, I've worked alongside board members who understand the pivotal role they play. They recognize that their position can either propel a school system forward or impede its progress.

This November, numerous school districts across Ohio will witness multiple candidates seeking positions on their local school boards. It's great to see so many individuals eager to support their communities. However, the challenge lies in determining which candidates are best suited for your district. Here are some key considerations when choosing the ideal fit for your school.

Foremost, seek individuals who are dedicated to fostering unity within the community and enhancing schools for the benefit of the students they serve. Their actions should be centered on delivering a high-quality education for all students, with the ultimate goal of ensuring our children's success in school and beyond graduation.

Each board member must be aware of the challenges confronting our schools and students. This encompasses ensuring schools have the resources to offer a wide range of opportunities, including academics and extracurricular activities. Financial stability for schools is paramount in achieving a well-rounded education, with a recognition that a positive return on the community's investment in education is essential. Equally vital is their commitment to students' well-being, including mental health support and wellness, which is central to their success.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Effective board members bring a wealth of experience to the table. Members who have worked in large organizations possess insights into the complexities of the school system. Those who work in small businesses or community agencies know at the heart of every exceptional organization is a dedicated staff, making a difference every day. Additionally, it is beneficial if they have been involved with the school district, whether as parents, community members, or participants in parent-teacher organizations, coaching, booster groups, or school committees.

As you prepare to cast your vote for your local school board members, take the time to familiarize yourself with the candidates. Seek those who are genuinely committed to improving the school community and representing the families of the children they serve. Our schools are the heart of our communities, and selecting the right board members is pivotal to their continued success.

Chad Hilliker is the former superintendent of Loveland City School District, parent and a Loveland resident.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: School boards can propel districts forward, or impede progress