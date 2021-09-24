How effective are vaccine incentives?
One psychologist says it all depends on the person
A mom who is in the final stage in herfight against ovarian cancer is sharing the details of her "gritty story" to help educate and inform women. Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, a 44-year-old neuroscientist and professor from Montreal, Canada, has been battling Stage 3 ovarian cancer for the past year, undergoing a hysterectomy and several rounds of chemotherapy. In May, Chaudhri, the mom of a 6-year-old son, was hospitalized again and learned the cancer had returned, forcing her to tell her son that her cancer was now terminal.
Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and cancer survivor, shares the six steps to a longer and healthier life.
“Gluten is in everything. What am I gonna eat?” a stressed El Moussa asked when confronted by his doctor in an exclusive look at Thursday’s episode of Flipping 101
Essentials to soothe COVID-19 symptoms and keep your household protective, like disinfecting wipes, masks, humidifiers and more
It’s not currently a rival to Delta, but it was the source of an outbreak in Kentucky.
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis intensifies his fight against the Biden administration’s new vaccine requirements, he’s focused some of his attacks on one main claim: Federal authorities are ignoring the benefits of natural immunity against COVID-19 reinfections.
Are all these shots safe to be taken together? We talked to a doctor at UNC Health.
Eliyantha White said his anti-Covid potion could be poured into rivers to end the pandemic.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Here we look at the role that food plays in the fight against breast cancer, learn foods to include during treatment to reduce inflammation, and hear from someone who overcame cancer on how food impacted her treatment and recovery journey.
Severe COVID-19 may trick the immune system into producing so-called autoantibodies that have the potential to eventually attack healthy tissue and cause inflammatory diseases, researchers warned in a paper published in Nature Communications. For 48 COVID-19 patients, the researchers had blood samples taken over different days, including the day of hospital admission, allowing them to track the development of the autoantibodies. "Within a week... about 20% of these patients had developed new antibodies to their own tissues that weren't there the day they were admitted," study leader Dr. Paul Utz of Stanford University said in a news release.
The retired chief of staff of the Kansas City VA Medical Center knew he could put others at risk. | Opinion
Right to life groups, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and others have weighed in on Tinslee’s case as a court considers whether Cook Children’s hospital must continue life support.
According to a statement by the acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, on Sept. 22, those in the United States who have already received the Pfizer vaccine will be able to receive a COVID-19 booster shot if they belong to specific at-risk populations.
A COVID nightmare is unfolding in Idaho, where overwhelmed hospitals are starting to ration care and medical workers feel like the public has turned on them.View Entire Post ›
Of 129 fully vaccinated prisoners who caught COVID-19, only one was hospitalized. Unvaccinated people at the prison caught COVID-19 at a higher rate.
After living through three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic without getting sick, 55-year-old Roxana Pascu thought that she was healthy enough to withstand the virus and decided to turn down the vaccine. Now Pascu, who runs a small business, is one of around 1,040 COVID-19 patients currently in intensive care across Romania where cases have more than doubled over the last week and ICU beds are becoming dangerously scarce. With the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union, Romania is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin.
A CDC advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups.
CHICAGO — Chicago area doctors are pleading with parents not to bring their kids to hospital emergency rooms unless necessary, saying that an unusual surge in respiratory illnesses is flooding ERs with children and leading to long wait times. University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital is seeing 79% more patients in its ER compared with the same time two years ago, said Dr. John ...
After eight infant deaths linked to baby loungers, Boppy recalled over 3.3 million Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers in the United States and Canada.