The efficacy and necessity of booster shots
Confusion continues to surround the Biden administration’s push for Covid booster shots -- just one week before Americans were supposed to line up to get a third dose.
Israel's vaccination drive was a shining model. But its late-summer Covid-19 spike holds reasons for other countries to worry about coronavirus surges in their own near futures.
Inspiration4 will orbit the Earth for three days, making it the first time a non-professional crew has undertaken such an ambitious mission.
Fusion energy is closer to becoming a practical reality after researchers successfully tested an extremely powerful magnet.
Butterflies seem gentle as they flutter from plant to plant. But some may be more murderous than you imagine. Naturalists recently witnessed several species of milkweed butterfly harassing, subduing and subsequently feeding on milkweed caterpillars, presumably to get their fill of toxic alkaloids inside the larvae. This behavior was described in an article published Wednesday in the journal Ecology. The authors of the paper say they are unaware of similar behavior being documented among other bu
SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission may sound familiar, as another billionaire-backed space launch, but it's going where neither Richard Branson nor Jeff Bezos could -- into orbit. Branson's Virgin Galactic and Bezos' Blue Origin sent civilians into space on brief, suborbital flights that lasted only for a few minutes. Inspiration4 will orbit 360 miles above Earth, higher than the International Space Station, with no professional astronaut on board.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Mary Evans Picture Library/Everett CollectionThis summer a new documentary TV series premiered on the Discovery Channel. Hunting Atlantis follows a pair of experts “on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time—the rediscovery of Atlantis.” There’s just one problem: there’s not an ancient historian or archeologist working in the field today who believes Atlantis was a real historical city.Academics and documentary filmmakers often find
Turns out cows can be potty trained as easily as toddlers. Scientists put the task to the test and 11 out of 16 cows learned to use the “MooLoo” when they had to go. Just like some parents, the researchers used a sweet treat to coax the cows to push through a gate and urinate in a special pen.
University of California, Davis study claims to be the first to document personality in golden-mantled ground squirrels According to the research, some squirrels are more outgoing than others. Photograph: Robin Loznak/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock Animal researchers in California have discovered human-like personality traits in squirrels that anybody watching one raiding nuts from a bird table could probably have guessed: they are bold, aggressive, athletic and sociable. The study from Univer
Anything that moves or processes tiny amounts of fluid is a microfluidic device. Chris Neils/Albert Folch, CC BY-NDWhen you think of micro- or nanotechnology, you likely think of small electronics like your phone, a tiny robot or a microchip. But COVID-19 tests – which have proven to be central to controlling the pandemic – are also a form of miniaturized technology. Many COVID-19 tests can give results within hours without the need to send a sample to a lab, and most of these tests use an appro
Marine cloud brightening, a speculative sector within the larger geoengineering approach, is being tested off the coast of Australia.
SpaceX's weather-satellite launch will provide advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth's weather, oceans, and environment, NASA said.
An Israeli-French-American Holocaust survivor and historian and a U.S. scientist specializing in gut bacteria were among the recipients this year’s Balzan Prizes, recognizing scholarly and scientific achievements, announced on Monday. Saul Friedlander, who has taught at both the University of California, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv University, was awarded the prize for Holocaust and Genocide Studies for his work broadening the perspective on the history of the Holocaust. Friedlander, 88, was born in Prague in 1932 in a non-religious Jewish family, which fled to France after the German occupation in March 1939.
The spacewalk is the fourth in a series devoted to upgrading the space station's power system.
Shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) lost more altitude in early Monday trading, falling 15.2% through 10:30 a.m. EDT. The stock seems to be falling in response to a Barron's article over the weekend suggested that "it's time to sell some shares" of the fast-rising space stock now that it's public and no longer a special purpose acquisition company. Since coming public in a SPAC-sponsored initial public offering last month, and reporting its first earnings as a publicly traded company last week, Rocket Lab stock (what else?) rocketed to more than double its pre-IPO price.
A wet summer that brought several tropical storms and a barrage of torrential rain to Connecticut has hit farms hard, ruining fall crops and dealing a blow to the state’s $4 billion-a-year agriculture sector. Ida and Henri flooded about 25 acres of Rodger Phillips’ 300-acre Sub Edge Farm, leaving some places submerged 7 feet, killing turkeys and destroying kale, winter squash, pumpkins and ...
(Reuters) -Yet another billionaire entrepreneur is set to ride into space this week, strapped inside the capsule of a SpaceX rocketship as part of an astro-tourist team poised to make history as the first all-civilian crew launched into Earth orbit. Jared Isaacman, the American founder and chief executive of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, will lead three fellow spaceflight novices on a three-day trip from blastoff at Cape Canaveral, Florida, to splashdown in the Atlantic. The 38-year-old tech mogul has plunked down an unspecified but presumably exorbitant sum for fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk to fly Isaacman and three specially selected travel mates into orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are not needed for the general population, leading scientists including two departing senior U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials and several from the World Health Organization (WHO) said in an article published in a medical journal on Monday. The scientists said more evidence was needed to justify boosters. As COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant of the virus rise, President Joe Biden's administration is concerned that infections among those already vaccinated are a sign that their protection is waning and has pushed boosters as a way to rebuild immunity.
Brain-computer interfaces can help restore people's ability to communicate after strokes or injuries. Big Tech needs regulation before they use this technology to invade our privacy.
Toby Ord, in his prophetic book "The Precipice: Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity" argues that we aren’t seeing the existential risks that can realistically extinguish human life and flourishing. Ord’s canvas is cosmic, dating from the birth of the universe to tens of billions of years into the future. All that potential could be destroyed though if certain risks today aren’t considered and ameliorated.
Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Christopher Sembroski and Sian Proctor are to be launched into orbit