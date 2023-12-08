Effingham awarded nearly $1 million by state for McGrath Ave. extension

Dec. 7—The city of Effingham has now secured approximately half of the funds needed to extend McGrath Avenue as it looks to assist Stevens Industries with the expansion of its Effingham facility, which is located just north of the road.

During the Effingham City Council's meeting Tuesday, Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman announced that the city has been awarded nearly $1 million by the state of Illinois to help fund the $2 million roadway extension project.

"We just found that we're going to be awarded $960,000 through EDP funds through IDOT to help extend that roadway," Heuerman said, referencing the Illinois Department of Transportation's Economic Development Program. "They're committing to 13 new jobs for this."

According to Heuerman, officials are waiting to hear back on other potential funding it's requesting for the project from IDOT and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).

"We're getting some positive feedback from DCEO as well," Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller said.

In September, Heuerman told the council that Stephens Industries expects to retain 57-full time employees in addition to creating new jobs through the project, which he said will include the extension of its facility by approximately 1,200 linear-feet.

In other matters, City Engineer Luke Thoele told council members about a proposal to place two stop signs at the uncontrolled four-legged intersection of Cardinal Drive and Oceola Street in Effingham.

"I think it's a good idea," said Commissioner Hank Stephens.

Thoele recommended adding the stop signs, citing concerns regarding the safety of residents in the area, the safety of drivers traveling through the uncontrolled intersection and Federal Highway Administration standards.

"That's something that is rare in the city, and actually, it's the only one I'm aware of," Thoele said. "Inside city limits, it could catch someone off guard. Oceola has about twice the traffic as Cardinal, so we would suggest adding stop signs from the east and west on Cardinal."

The council did not take any action on the matter during its meeting Tuesday, but members are expected to vote on the proposed addition of the stop signs during their meeting scheduled for Dec. 19.

Meanwhile, Stephens asked Heuerman for updates on the city's efforts to comply with the state of Illinois' Lead Line Replacement and Notification Act.

"There's been a proposal out there that all lead pipes be removed by 2030," Stephens said. "Where are we as a city in terms of lead pipes, Jeremy?"

Heuerman said the city has been going door to door and conducting ducting surveys of the city's water lines since the Lead Line Replacement Act took effect in January of 2022.

"So far, we're in really good shape," Heuerman said.

He also told council members that just one of the more than 4,000 water lines that the city has checked so far has been confirmed to contain lead.

"We're supposed to have our inventory in by April 24 of this year," Heuerman said.

According to Heuerman, the city will likely request to have this deadline extended, but it will have until 2030 to replace any lines containing lead.

Also during the meeting, the council authorized an agreement to purchase just under 4 acres of property at $80,000 per acre and nearly 1.5 acres for $10,000 per acre of permanent utility easements from First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust for a total of of $326,600.

The property is located near the Richard E. Workman Complex and the city is purchasing it as part of its plans to extend the public roadway there from Maple Street to Fourth Street, according to Heuerman.

In other matters, the council:

—Adopted an ordinance designating Crossroads Bank, Midland States Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Dieterich Bank, Washington Savings Bank and Zions Bancorporation as depositories for the city of Effingham.

—Accepted a quote from IMCO Utility Support Company for water main materials in the amount of $70,517 for the East Virginia Avenue water main. The city's water fund will be used to cover the cost.

—Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for $550,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the sewer and manhole lining project in downtown Effingham.

—Approved an an amendment to the city's intergovernmental grant agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for Economic Development Program & Truck Access Route Program grant funds in the amount of $252,484 for the Thies Avenue and Airport Road Improvement Project.

