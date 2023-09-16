Effingham County 'gearing up' for the end of cash bail Monday

Sep. 15—With the provision of the SAFE-T Act abolishing cash bail, the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act, set to take effect Monday, Sept. 18, Effingham County is continuing to closely monitor the situation as it prepares to adapt to the changes the new law will bring to courts throughout the state.

Following a meeting with some judges from the Fourth Judicial Court of Illinois last week, Effingham County State's Attorney Aaron Jones provided members of the Effingham County Legislative/Personnel Committee this week with more updates on how the county is planning to handle the end of cash bail.

"Myself and the public defender met with Resident Judge Kibler and our two currently assigned judges, Judge Frisch and Judge Kelly," Jones said. "They were told, and then passed it along to us from Chief Judge Jarman, that we are not going to be doing weekend hearings for the time being."

Jones explained that he and the judges he's met with are going to wait for more "clear cut" legislation or direction from the state on the matter before weekend court hearings are held.

He said the decision of the area's judges to at least initially refrain from holding weekend court hearings is somewhat based on a statute called the "Statue on Statutes."

"If it doesn't say otherwise, normally, when you make calculations of days, you don't count weekends and court holidays," Jones said referencing the language in the statute. "They're finding that that applies until they're told otherwise, so that does help us out at least in the short term. In the mean time, we're now a week away from all of this taking effect."

Jones said he's also been meeting regularly with Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns, Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland as well as other members of law enforcement as they all try to get their "ducks in a row" in time for Monday by going through a list of all the inmates that are currently being held at the Effingham County Jail.

Kuhns said there were 38 inmates in the Effingham County Jail as of Sept. 11.

Depending largely on the severity of an inmates crime or the risk they might pose to the community if released, some inmates will be released, some will have hearings and some will likely have to remain in custody.

"So there's a whole laundry list of things we're doing here in the next week to deal with all of these changes, so it's coming fast and furiously," Jones said. "But we're gearing up for it."

Jones expects the end of cash bail in Illinois to bring with it more drug testing for drug offenders and electronic monitoring, but he noted that the state will help the county with its pretrial service needs.

He said an increase in pretrial conditions could lead to a rise in the number of inmates held at the county's jail because more conditions could lead to more violations.

"There's probably going to be more involvement from pretrial services which is not something that the county is really involved in," Jones said. "The good news about that is we don't really pay for any of that here, including the electronic monitoring which is probably going to be a big part going forward with people that are released that we're concerned about."

According to a press release from the Illinois Supreme Court sent out Wednesday, The Office of Statewide Pretrial Services, which the Illinois Supreme Court established in August of 2021, will provide pretrial services for counties "where pretrial services do not exist."

One staff member from the Office of Statewide Pretrial Services is currently assigned to Effingham County, but Jones said a second will likely need to be added sometime in the future.

Additionally the $10 million Public Defender Fund created by the Illinois State Legislature will be used to help cover the cost of public defender services in all Illinois counties except Cook County, according to the press release from the Illinois Supreme Court.

"The 101 counties that are a part of the fund will receive from $77,000 up to $147,555 using a formula based on several factors." The Illinois Supreme Court said in the recent press release. "This additional funding is expected to be transformative for public defenders and their clients across Illinois. It is expected to be distributed in the next few weeks."

Nick Taylor can be reached at nick.taylor@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300132.