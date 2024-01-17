Effingham County GIS map service now free to the public

Jan. 16—EFFINGHAM — Access to Effingham County's geographical information system (GIS) map service, ECOMS, is now free to the public for the first time, according to Effingham County GIS Manager Jill Zerrusen.

Users had to pay $25 a month to access the system before the county made it free in December.

Data is attached to each of the more than 23,000 parcels on the map. That includes, among other things, information about ownership, address, land use, acreage, taxing districts, tax bills and legal descriptions.

"We do offer, I think, a few more options and information than some counties," Zerrusen said.

Until recently, some county officials opposed plans to make access to the map service free, citing concerns about making the information on the county's GIS map easily accessible for residents.

"We were ahead of other counties in the area," Zerrusen said regarding the county's GIS map service. "They weren't comfortable just handing out that information for the taxpayers."

Additionally, some were worried about losing the income the county received through subscription payments, which helped fund the development of the GIS department's map service.

However, when county officials began to notice that the majority of counties in Illinois were beginning to offer free access to their GIS maps, they agreed to do the same to avoid being one of the "handful of counties" that still charge the public for access.

"Everybody that's surrounding us now is free," Zerrusen said.

Despite the concerns of county officials who pushed back against making the map service free to the public, all of the information included in the county's GIS map service was already available to the public upon request.

"Anybody that wanted to access it was still free to come into the office," Zerrusen said. "It's not like it was unavailable."

Zerrusen said that while any property owner could benefit from looking at the county's GIS map, it has primarily been utilized by attorneys, appraisers, police departments, the state of Illinois and power companies in the past.

"A lot of times, power companies would request parcel information to get easement access and different things like that," she said

She also noted that local farmers have used the GIS map to keep an eye on tax information relevant to their properties.

"And people are just curious," she said.

As the manager of the GIS department, Zerrusen is constantly adding new information to the system as it becomes available. She emphasized the map service is only meant for informational or tax purposes and shouldn't be considered a replacement for a legal survey of the county's land.

"They are just reference maps," she said.

Zerrusen's duties used to include tracking users' subscriptions and fielding requests from residents asking for information that the public can now access at no cost.

"I spent a lot of time tracking the users and sending out billing information and emails, reminders about their subscription being due and stuff, and that has definitely helped with just time I spend on that," Zerrusen said. "Also, I have noticed that there are fewer people coming into the office and emailing me and calling me asking for printouts and stuff like that."

The GIS map service can be accessed on the Effingham County website at https://effinghamcountyil.gov/gis-maps. Anyone wanting to notify the county about potential errors, omissions or data discrepancies they find on the map can call the county's GIS Department at 217-342-8519.

