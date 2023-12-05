Effingham Hometown Christmas returns with bigger and brighter parade

Dec. 4—Christmas music and the smell of kettle corn filled the cool winter air in downtown Effingham Saturday as a large crowd of residents, many of them families, gathered around the Effingham County Courthouse Museum lawn for the 2023 Hometown Christmas and Lighted Christmas Parade organized by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.

"It's really good to see all these people here to enjoy everything that we have downtown," Effingham County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lucinda Hart said.

This year's holiday celebration included many of the popular attractions from previous years and a parade with nearly twice as many floats as last year's parade.

Last year, the number of floats in the parade was capped at 10. But this year the cap was removed, which allowed for a total of 18 float entries.

The expansion of the parade is just one of several indicators of the event's recent growth, and several activities remained available later Saturday than previous years to accommodate the long lines of attendees waiting to go on horse-drawn carriage rides, ride on a tractor train and pet a live reindeer.

"We're having a great turnout, and we actually extended some of these because we were supposed to be done when the parade started," Hart said.

Hart said it was also good to see families from around the area "shopping local" at downtown Effingham's stores and restaurants, including Joe's Pizza and Gopher's Grill.

"I went to a couple shops myself and there were a lot of people down herw at our downtown businesses," she said. "I love to see that."

Effingham Economic Development Specialist and Hometown Christmas Volunteer Sasha Althoff also commented on the big turnout in downtown Effingham and said this year's crowd appeared to be larger than last year.

"We have a lot of people, and everywhere is a line," Althoff said.

One minor change the Chamber made for this year's event was moving Santa's Workshop, which included several craft stations and activities for residents, from the Effingham County Office Building to a heated tent outside to allow for more space for these holiday activities.

Crafts in the tent included bulb planting with University of Illinois Master Gardeners, Christmas coloring with Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary (EARS), cookie decorating with Kirby Foods, face painting by StangARTs and reindeer food making with The Royal School of Cosmetology.

"That was packed," Hart said of the tent which was filled with residents for most of Saturday afternoon.

Residents in the tent were also able to take part in a Christmas activity with CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation and a Christmas craft with Effingham County Case Managers.

Among the many families who were downtown for the annual holiday event were Karli Burley of Effingham and her mother Trista Hopper, also of Effingham, who brought along Burley's 4-year-old son, Kase Burley.

"I've just seen the lights," Hopper said regarding Wonderland in Lights, the light display that can be seen on the courthouse museum lawn during the holiday season. "I have not been to downtown Christmas before."

"And I don't really know why we haven't," Karli Burley said.

During the event, Kase Burley pet a live reindeer from Dahnke Family Farms, and Karli Burley said her son looked forward to meeting Santa at his house on the courthouse lawn after the lighted parade.

"We did come down here during COVID, so we got to see him through the plexiglass," Karli Burley said. "And that was the first time he got to see him."

When asked what her son planned to ask Santa for, Karli Burley joked that he wanted "everything."

She also said it was "really exciting" to watch her son enjoy so many holiday activities, many of which he hadn't experienced before Saturday.

"We decided to stop up here so that he could check things out and make reindeer food because we're really into it this year on all this stuff," Karli Burley said.

Saturday's event also included performances by FACE Orchestra and Christmas Choir as well as Dancelife Studio, and members of the Effingham Performance Center Theatre Camp and the Effingham High School Drama Club were also in downtown Effingham Saturday dressed as Christmas and Disney characters much to the delight of younger attendees.

The Chamber also opted to exclude the usual tree lighting ceremony this year and instead kept the Christmas tree on the courthouse museum lawn lit throughout the event.

Additionally, the Effingham County Chamber is looking for additional volunteers to help with next year's Hometown Christmas, and Althoff said that the help of additional volunteers would help the event grow by allowing the Chamber to include even more holiday activities.

"We welcome anyone to volunteer," Althoff said.

Anyone interested in signing up to be a volunteer can contact the Effingham County Chamber, and anyone looking for updates from the Chamber can visit the Chamber's Facebook page.

