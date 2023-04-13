Effingham man charged with aggravated arson in mobile home fire

Apr. 12—An arrest has been made in connection with a fire at a mobile home park in Effingham on Tuesday.

Barry A. McGee, 60, of Effingham, was charged Tuesday with aggravated arson. The charge stems from the fire that damaged a mobile home at 203 Lakewood Manor Drive in Effingham the same day of his arrest, according to authorities.

Aggravated arson is a Class X felony, carrying a minimum sentence of six years in prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

McGee was one two occupants who escaped the fire before being arrested by the Effingham Police Department at approximately 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Effingham Fire Department received a call the morning of McGee's arrest from someone who reported seeing smoke coming from a mobile home and a man hanging out a window.

Assisting were Effingham City Dispatch, Effingham Police Department, Rural Med Emergency Medical Services, Ameren Gas, Norris Electric, Shumway Fire Protection District, Teutopolis Fire Protection District, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, preventing further damage to the building or surrounding structures.

Following an investigation of the scene, the fire was determined to be incendiary, according to Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum.

After his arrest, McGee was transported to the Effingham County Jail where he is currently being held on a $50,000 bond, according to online records.

The records also show that McGee was arraigned and assigned a public defender Wednesday morning, and a status hearing has been set for Wednesday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

