A Effingham man was apprehended by several law enforcement agencies including the Springfield Police Department Friday for allegedly robbing a Regions Bank location in Springfield earlier this week.

Dylan T. Rensner, 22, was arrested in Terre Haute, Indiana Friday after a two-day long manhunt that included SPD, the FBI, Indiana State Police, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office and the Terre Haute Police Department. Rensner is alleged to have entered Regions Bank at 111 South Durkin Drive wearing a mask, carrying a handgun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.

Once he received the money, he fled the scene. SPD detectives, with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center and their own Flock license plate readers, managed to find him in Terra Haute. Enlisting the services of the other law enforcement agencies, Rensner was taken into custody.

Rensner is currently being held in the Macon County Jail in Decatur. The FBI is currently handling the continued investigation.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Effingham man charged with robbery of Springfield Regions Bank