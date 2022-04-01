Effingham man convicted in Motel 6 shooting

Mar. 31—EFFINGHAM — An Effingham man was convicted Thursday on three felony counts following a November shooting at a local motel.

Micah Ward, 27, was convicted of one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a parolee and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition by a parolee. Ward had two outstanding warrants for a parole violation and a probation violation, each in Minnesota.

Ward faces 15 years in prison as a result of the first charge, a Class 1 felony. Sentencing is slated for May 9 in Effingham County Circuit Court.

Ward was arrested Nov. 12 after he shot at — but missed — a man in the parking lot of the Motel 6, 1412 W. Fayette Ave. The Effingham Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police responded to the scene and eventually apprehended Ward at the 1200 block of Wenthe Drive.

Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler said shooting incidents like the one at Motel 6 are rare in this community, with the office only prosecuting one incident every two years on average. More common are reckless discharge incidents, in which a person unintentionally fires a weapon at someone, regardless of injury. In this particular case, Kibler said Ward had intent to fire the weapon at his victim, thus providing the impetus for the aggravated discharge.

"Aggravated is (when) you're shooting at someone," Kibler said. "You are intentionally trying to shoot at someone (and) those are very rare here. I don't recall any others last year."

Ward had been charged with both aggravated and reckless discharge, with the lesser of the two charges being dropped prior to the trial. Nevertheless, the rarity of any kind of shooting trial in Effingham County made it a top priority for Kibler and his office in terms of deterring anyone who may try something similar.

"It was an important trial because we just don't get many shootings," Kibler said. "We obviously want to discourage and fully prosecute any mischievous shootings here in Effingham vigorously."

