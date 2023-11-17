Effingham man sentenced to four years in prison for Regions Bank robbery

An Effingham man was sentenced to four years in federal prison Tuesday for robbing on Springfield's west side.

Dillon Rensner, 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Lawless for his role in the April 12 robbery of Regions Bank at 111 South Durkin Drive. The four-year prison term is to be followed by three years of supervised release and $1,476 of restitution was ordered with a $200 special assessment.

According to Springfield Police, Rensner went into the bank at 9:07 a.m. with a handgun and demanded money. The initial complaint to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois says that Rensner took $7,906 along with four bait bills used to help investigators track down robbery suspects.

Rensner soon left eastward on foot, with SPD able to obtain surveillance footage showing a maroon Ford Escape in the vicinity of the bank at the time of the robbery and leaving within minutes of when he was witnessed leaving the bank.

With the help of SPD's Flock license plate readers, investigators were able to track the car and identify Cassie Robson of Effingham as the owner, according to the court documents. Through social media, investigators determined that Rensner was Robson's boyfriend.

By the late afternoon, the vehicle was located in Terre Haute, Ind. On April 14, Indiana State Police troopers pulled the vehicle over and found drug paraphernalia, a backpack with a large amount of cash, and a handgun.

One of the bait bills was discovered and Rensner was then arrested on robbery charges. Robson was not charged with any crime.

Rensner was indicted on two federal bank robbery counts and pled guilty later that same month. During sentencing, the judge said Rensner had put real fear into bank employees by brandishing the gun, even though it was a blank gun and could not fire lethal rounds.

Rensner had been facing up to 25 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. The court recommended that he serve his sentence as close to his home in Effingham where Robson and their child reside. He will also receive credit for time served and will participate in drug abuse prevention and mental health programs while incarcerated.

SPD was assisted in the investigation of the case by Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police, the FBI's Springfield field office and the Terre Haute Police Department.

Matthew Weir prosecuted the case for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District, with federal public defender Robert Scherschligt representing Rensner.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Regions Bank robbery lands Effingham man four years in prison