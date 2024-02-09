Effingham seeks $8.3 million grant for Ford Avenue extension

Feb. 8—The city of Effingham is once again requesting millions of dollars in federal grant funds to help pay for a roadway extension project.

During the Effingham City Council's meeting Tuesday, council members unanimously approved a resolution supporting the city's application for $8,251,352 from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program. If awarded, the grant funds would go toward the extension of Fayette Avenue to Fourth Street.

"This is the big project that we're shooting for here," Effingham City Engineer Luke Thoele said. "It is highly competitive nationally."

The amount the city is requesting would cover 80% of the total estimated cost of the project which is $10,314,190. The city would be responsible for covering the remaining 20% of the project cost, about $2 million. Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said it could cover about half of its share of the cost with its federal Surface Transportation Program — Urban (STU) funds.

"We have $1 million in STU funds, roughly, and we'd have to probably either come up with local funds or bond for the remaining $1 million if we were awarded this grant," Heuerman said. "It's a great application, and it'd be a home run if we get it."

The city requested $7.8 million from the RAISE Grant Program last year for the Fayette Avenue extension project, but it was unsuccessful.

"We've applied for this grant for multiple years," Heuerman said. "Each year we get a little bit closer we feel. It's a little bit higher than the previous year's because we are doing some intersection improvements with it."

According to Heuerman, the grant application is due at the end of the month, and it will take approximately 6 months for the city to find out if it will be awarded.

"I think it's a great project," Mayor Mike Schutzbach said.

Meanwhile, the council considered a request made by residential developers for the annexation of a subdivision, Prairie Ace Estates, into the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone.

The Enterprise Zone Board approved the annexation request during a meeting in January, but the city of Effingham, Effingham County and the village of Teutopolis will have to first OK the request before an application for annexation can be submitted to the state of Illinois.

"The proposed area of annexation would be for residential development and includes 50.31 acres of the Prairie Ace Subdivision that is near the Effingham Country Club in Effingham County," Effingham Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff said. "Along with that will be 1.44 acres of an area connecting it to the Enterprise Zone boundaries."

In total, the annexation of the subdivision would add 0.63 square miles to the 8.8 square mile Enterprise Zone, which can reach a maximum of 14 square miles, according to Althoff.

Althoff also referenced the city's "housing stock shortage," and she noted that there are incentives for residential development within the Enterprise Zone.

"The proposed residential development on the property could result in up to 41 homes being built," Althoff said.

Additionally, RE/MAX Key Advantage Realtor Keith Hartman said that while many of the lots in the subdivision are intended for single-family homes, there are several lots that could be used for the construction of duplexes.

"We feel that there's a good mix out there," Hartman said.

The council did not vote on the annexation request during its meeting Tuesday, but commissioners are expected to vote on the matter during their next regular meeting, scheduled for Feb. 20.

"I personally thing it's a great idea," Schutzbach said. "Interest rates are high. Something has to give, and this is a great opportunity."

Also during the meeting, the council unanimously approved amendments to the city's zoning ordinance, primarily its language regarding triplexes and duplexes. The Effingham Plan Commission recommended the approval of the amendments during a meeting in January.

"It's good to be proactive rather than having to react to something after it comes up, so I appreciate all your efforts," Effingham City Commissioner Larry Micenheimer told Effingham City Planner Greg Koester before voting in favor of the amendments.

The amendments to the zoning ordinance include a revised definition of duplexes, a definition for triplexes, and new height and size requirements for residential properties.

"If you're going to put a single family in a higher R district, It has to at least meet the minimum lot area, lot widths, setback as an R-2," Koester said, citing an example of one change made to the ordinance.

Prior to the council's vote on the matter, Schutzbach said the changes to the city's zoning ordinance could help to alleviate the area's ongoing housing shortage.

"I think this a tool that we could use to maybe increase our residential dwellings," Schutzbach said. "And while it's not intended for the conversion of existing residences into triplexes, there could be a case here where one would work, but it's mostly intended for new construction."

In other matters, the council:

—Approved a 20-year water supply agreement with the Snake Trail Water Association.

—Appointed Matt Pals to the Electrical Commission of the City of Effingham.

—Approved a resolution extending the project completion deadline for construction at the Effingham Veterinary Clinic to May 31, 2024.

—Authorized the sale and/or disposal of a dump truck, holiday decorations and other miscellaneous items.

—Authorized the acquisition of a temporary use permit and the purchase of easements from DHL Properties LLC at 402 South Henrietta Ave. for the sum of $4,209.

—Approved a three-year subscription agreement with Futurity IT Inc. for disaster management software and services for an annual cost of $6,000.

—Authorized the execution of an additional services agreement with Farnsworth Group Inc. for the Ford Ave. Extension East of Charlotte St. Project, increasing the total contract cost from $88,373 to $95,873.

—Approved a resolution to appropriate $7,500 in city motor fuel tax funds for construction observation services for the Ford Ave. Extension East of Charlotte St. Project.

—Approved a certificate of project completion and release of bonding from Wente Plumbing & Heating Co. for the 2023 Effingham City Hall Fire Protection and Fire Alarm Project in the amount of $306,637.

—Approved a certificate of project completion and release of bonding from Heuerman Bros. Trucking for the city's 2023 Street Maintenance Aggregate Stockpiling Project in the amount of $13,477.

—Approved a final change order from Heuerman Bros. Trucking in the amount of $1,882 for the 2023 Street Maintenance Aggregate Stockpiling Project.

