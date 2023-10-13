Effingham woman gets 3 years for setting guinea pig on fire

Oct. 12—A judge on Tuesday sentenced an Effingham woman to three years in prison for killing a guinea pig by setting it on fire. A video of the death throes of the animal — originally described as a hamster — had been posted to social media.

Jasmine A. Meyer, 21, was also sentenced to a year of supervised release and a $500 fine, plus court costs, for the Class 4 felony. Judge Marc Kelly also sentenced her to a concurrent three-year term on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 3 felony, and aggravated battery to a corrections officer, a Class 2 felony.

"In January of this year, I lost one of my childhood best fiends," Meyer told the court. "I feel like my immaturity has caused me to make bad decisions."

Altamont police arrested Meyer on Feb. 8 after authorities became aware of the video shared to social media that appeared to show Meyer intentionally setting the guinea pig on fire, causing its death.

"I was approached by a female who was upset," Altamont Police Officer Ashley Ruholl testified. "She saw it via Snapchat, and it was also posted to Facebook."

Effingham County State's Attorney Aaron Jones played the video in court. It showed Meyer using a candle lighter to set the guinea pig on fire, causing it to be engulfed in flames. The animal can be seen running around and struggling for its life before it appears to die moments later.

It is unclear who is speaking during the video, but laughter can be heard throughout, and those who were in the room at the time of the incident expressed their concerns that the fire burning the animal would spread to the residence.

"Look at 'im," one person can be heard saying as the guinea pig burned.

Soon after that, someone else said, "Okay, now get some water."

Ruholl recalled the moment she arrived on the scene in February.

"I walk up the sidewalk, and the hamster was still laying there, burned," Ruholl said. She noted that the animal appeared to be a bit larger than a hamster, which suggests that it was likely a guinea pig.

State's Attorney Jones referred to the animal throughout the hearing as a guinea pig.

Defense attorney Todd Reardon asked the Altamont officer if she was aware of a group counseling session before the incident, during which Meyer made a comment about harming animals. Ruholl said she was not aware of it.

A defense witness, Trent Wilson, testified that Meyer's comments were essentially ignored by the professionals who were leading the counseling session.

Wilson, the paternal grandfather of Meyer's child, said Meyer told the counseling group that she was going to, "go home and cook this hamster."

"There was giggling and unbelief of her statement," Wilson said.

Brandy Schlanser, who had been Meyer's Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor, testified that despite Meyer's past struggles with substance use, she appeared to be working on her problem, attending AA meetings and taking part in Celebrate Recovery, which is a Christian group for those struggling with alcohol or substance abuse problems.

"I feel like she's progressed very well," Schlanser said.

Meyer's employer, Megan Beck, vouched for Meyer's work ethic and efforts to keep a steady job at a hotel in Effingham, where Beck works as her supervisor.

"When I first hired her, she said she wanted to work seven days a week," Beck said. "I never had any concerns with her at all."

Meanwhile, Meyer's maternal grandmother, Roberta Meyer, testified about Meyer's struggle with both her mental and physical health, referencing an upcoming appointment Meyer has scheduled regarding her back, which Roberta Meyer said she broke.

"She has had issues with depression, anxiety," Roberta Meyer said.

Jones, the state's attorney, had requested a sentence of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine, citing the "brutal" nature of the act and the fact that the video was shared publicly.

"She was laughing maniacally during that entire encounter," Jones said.

Reardon reminded the court before sentencing that Meyer had committed many of the crimes included on her criminal record "at a relatively young age." He said it should be considered that she has seemingly accepted that she has problems with substance use and her mental health.

Reardon also argued that Meyer was "crying out for help" in the moments leading up to the incident, but was ignored.

"It was chuckled at," Reardon said.

Reardon asked Judge Kelly for a three year sentence for Meyer and requested that she not be brought into custody until after her doctor's appointment, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

Kelly told Meyer that he believes the court has exhausted all available options for her. He cited her criminal history and her failure to complete community service or problem solving court and follow probation requirements in the past.

"All of those were unsuccessful," Kelly said. "She'll be taken into custody today."

Immediately after the sentencing, Meyer was granted permission to hug members of her family, who sat behind her in the courtroom.

"I love you," Meyer said to her family before being taken into custody.

Wilson said in an interview afterward that although it's hard for him to see Meyer spend time behind bars, he's satisfied with the sentence.

"I think she got off really well," Wilson said. "It could have been a whole lot worse."

Jones also reflected on the sentencing in a press release.

"My office would like to thank Officer Ashley Ruholl of the Altamont Police Department and Effingham County Animal Control for working so quickly and diligently in building the evidence in this case, as well as Officers Trey Dasenbrock and Zach Bloemker with the Effingham Police Department for providing valuable testimony at the sentencing hearing," Jones said in the release.

