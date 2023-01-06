The Effort To Elect A Republican Speaker Of The House Is A Hot Mess And People Are Letting The Jokes Fly Online

Anna Betts
·4 min read
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens during the 12th round of voting in the House chamber to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington on Jan. 6, 2023.

Alex Brandon / AP

The inability of Republicans to coalesce around candidate for House speaker continued to drag on Friday, making it the longest bid in 164 years and the butt of jokes on social media.

As of Friday afternoon, the House of Representatives was still deadlocked on Day 4 of voting after Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffered a 12th defeat in the race for speaker. McCarthy managed to flip more votes in his favor on the last round, but still narrowly fell short.

Until a speaker is chosen, the elected representatives in the House cannot be sworn in. In 1859, the speaker contest went to 44 ballots.

The opposition to McCarthy comes from a small group of Republicans who seemingly don't trust him and have demanded concessions, such as less government spending and specific policy changes, like allowing a single lawmaker to force a snap vote at any time to oust the speaker.

Many of those voting against McCarthy are part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus and were endorsed by former president Donald Trump. Most denied the outcome of the 2020 election.

On Tuesday night, after the first day of voting, Sean Hannity of Fox News said on air that House Republicans "are now on the verge of becoming a total clown show if they're not careful."

House Democrats, on the other hand, have united behind their minority speaker candidate, Hakeem Jeffries, who garnered 212 votes in the first 11 rounds. In the 12th round, Jeffries received 211 votes due to an absence from Rep. Trone, who could not attend the vote on Friday because of a planned surgery.

“This is a disaster for the Republicans,” Fox News host Steve Doocy said Wednesday on Fox & Friends.

As the mess continues, here are some of the best online reactions to a very chaotic start to 2023.

