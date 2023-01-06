The Effort To Elect A Republican Speaker Of The House Is A Hot Mess And People Are Letting The Jokes Fly Online
The inability of Republicans to coalesce around candidate for House speaker continued to drag on Friday, making it the longest bid in 164 years and the butt of jokes on social media.
As of Friday afternoon, the House of Representatives was still deadlocked on Day 4 of voting after Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffered a 12th defeat in the race for speaker. McCarthy managed to flip more votes in his favor on the last round, but still narrowly fell short.
I am now calling on @ABC to offer Kevin McCarthy his Dancing With The Stars contract NOW, so he can leave this fight with dignity.
Until a speaker is chosen, the elected representatives in the House cannot be sworn in. In 1859, the speaker contest went to 44 ballots.
The opposition to McCarthy comes from a small group of Republicans who seemingly don't trust him and have demanded concessions, such as less government spending and specific policy changes, like allowing a single lawmaker to force a snap vote at any time to oust the speaker.
Many of those voting against McCarthy are part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus and were endorsed by former president Donald Trump. Most denied the outcome of the 2020 election.
On Tuesday night, after the first day of voting, Sean Hannity of Fox News said on air that House Republicans "are now on the verge of becoming a total clown show if they're not careful."
House Democrats, on the other hand, have united behind their minority speaker candidate, Hakeem Jeffries, who garnered 212 votes in the first 11 rounds. In the 12th round, Jeffries received 211 votes due to an absence from Rep. Trone, who could not attend the vote on Friday because of a planned surgery.
“This is a disaster for the Republicans,” Fox News host Steve Doocy said Wednesday on Fox & Friends.
As the mess continues, here are some of the best online reactions to a very chaotic start to 2023.
Kevin McCarthy is just a few steps away from singing "I Dreamed a Dream"
Years from now this will all be a @Jeopardy question --“Elected Official Who Lost The Most Consecutive Votes For #SpeakerOfTheHouse In U.S. HISTORY” https://t.co/FiAXElCeIe
Round 12Will Kevin McCarthy become Speaker of the House this time?
Jason Derulo has fallen down the steps at Kevin McCarthy's 5th House Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy showing up for the 10th vote
I love when politics get messy bc it’s like watching a youtube drama video but with real consequences. coffeezilla vs logan paul has nothing on mccarthy losing the house speaker vote 6 times
201 Republicans preparing to vote for Kevin McCarthy once again for the 38th time
happy Third Day of Kevin McCarthy’s Humiliation to all who celebrate
.@SteveKornacki keeping track of all of Kevin McCarthy’s losses.
crazy that he tweeted this
Live look at Kevin McCarthy
How many times has Kevin McCarthy lost the vote for Speaker of the House?
Kevin McCarthy’s speaker battle has become a seemingly endless, gripping drama and epic spectacle. Which is why we’re calling it:
This is the best season of cspan…ever.
Who will last longer? Vote in the comments👇
The speakership now goes to penalty kicks
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Of Arizona Said She's No Longer A Democrat And People On Twitter Had A Lot To Say About ItAnna Betts · Dec. 9, 2022
A New Member Of Congress Explained Why He’ll Swear His Oath Of Office On The US Constitution With A First-Edition Superman ComicPocharapon Neammanee · Jan. 4, 2023
Biden Signed A Marriage Equality Law In Front Of Drag Queens And The Nephew Of That Republican Who Cried About ItDavid Mack · Dec. 13, 2022
The Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Also Wanted To Target Tom Hanks, Hunter Biden, And Gavin Newsom, Police SaidStephanie K. Baer · Dec. 14, 2022
The Jan. 6 Committee Asked Congress To Consider Banning Donald Trump From Holding Office Ever AgainClarissa-Jan Lim · Dec. 23, 2022