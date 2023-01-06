The Effort To Elect A Republican Speaker Of The House Is A Hot Mess And People Are Letting The Jokes Fly Online

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens during the 12th round of voting in the House chamber to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington on Jan. 6, 2023. Alex Brandon / AP

The inability of Republicans to coalesce around candidate for House speaker continued to drag on Friday, making it the longest bid in 164 years and the butt of jokes on social media.

As of Friday afternoon, the House of Representatives was still deadlocked on Day 4 of voting after Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffered a 12th defeat in the race for speaker. McCarthy managed to flip more votes in his favor on the last round, but still narrowly fell short.

I am now calling on @ABC to offer Kevin McCarthy his Dancing With The Stars contract NOW, so he can leave this fight with dignity. 09:50 PM - 04 Jan 2023

Until a speaker is chosen, the elected representatives in the House cannot be sworn in. In 1859, the speaker contest went to 44 ballots.

The opposition to McCarthy comes from a small group of Republicans who seemingly don't trust him and have demanded concessions, such as less government spending and specific policy changes, like allowing a single lawmaker to force a snap vote at any time to oust the speaker.

Many of those voting against McCarthy are part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus and were endorsed by former president Donald Trump. Most denied the outcome of the 2020 election.

On Tuesday night, after the first day of voting, Sean Hannity of Fox News said on air that House Republicans "are now on the verge of becoming a total clown show if they're not careful."

House Democrats, on the other hand, have united behind their minority speaker candidate, Hakeem Jeffries, who garnered 212 votes in the first 11 rounds. In the 12th round, Jeffries received 211 votes due to an absence from Rep. Trone, who could not attend the vote on Friday because of a planned surgery.

“This is a disaster for the Republicans,” Fox News host Steve Doocy said Wednesday on Fox & Friends.

As the mess continues, here are some of the best online reactions to a very chaotic start to 2023.

Kevin McCarthy is just a few steps away from singing "I Dreamed a Dream" 04:25 PM - 05 Jan 2023

Years from now this will all be a @Jeopardy question --“Elected Official Who Lost The Most Consecutive Votes For #SpeakerOfTheHouse In U.S. HISTORY” https://t.co/FiAXElCeIe 06:30 PM - 04 Jan 2023

Round 12Will Kevin McCarthy become Speaker of the House this time? 05:09 PM - 06 Jan 2023

Jason Derulo has fallen down the steps at Kevin McCarthy's 5th House Speaker vote 07:30 PM - 04 Jan 2023

Kevin McCarthy showing up for the 10th vote 08:11 PM - 05 Jan 2023

I love when politics get messy bc it’s like watching a youtube drama video but with real consequences. coffeezilla vs logan paul has nothing on mccarthy losing the house speaker vote 6 times 04:06 PM - 05 Jan 2023

201 Republicans preparing to vote for Kevin McCarthy once again for the 38th time 08:22 PM - 05 Jan 2023

happy Third Day of Kevin McCarthy’s Humiliation to all who celebrate 03:51 PM - 05 Jan 2023

.@SteveKornacki keeping track of all of Kevin McCarthy’s losses. 02:17 AM - 06 Jan 2023

crazy that he tweeted this 03:19 AM - 05 Jan 2023

Live look at Kevin McCarthy 06:58 PM - 04 Jan 2023

How many times has Kevin McCarthy lost the vote for Speaker of the House? 08:52 PM - 05 Jan 2023

Kevin McCarthy’s speaker battle has become a seemingly endless, gripping drama and epic spectacle. Which is why we’re calling it: 02:30 AM - 05 Jan 2023

This is the best season of cspan…ever. 06:30 PM - 04 Jan 2023

Who will last longer? Vote in the comments👇 03:45 PM - 03 Jan 2023

The speakership now goes to penalty kicks 10:02 PM - 03 Jan 2023

