Effort to incorporate Perdido Key area stalls. Here's why

An effort to incorporate a big part of southwest Escambia County, including Perdido Key, has stalled for now after Representative Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, decided not to place the issue on the ballot.

After reviewing We Are Perdido’s feasibility study, Andrade said there are serious flaws in the plan and it’s not ready to go before voters.

Andrade consulted with committee staff and the Florida Department of Revenue on the issue before informing members of the nonprofit organization supporting incorporation, We Are Perdido, that he would not file a bill to place the question of Perdido’s incorporation on the November 2024 ballot.

“They overestimated revenue by about $3.5 million and by reducing their estimated revenue by $3.5 million, they got below the about $10 million in revenue they needed to generate to qualify to get $3 million in sales tax revenue,” Andrade said. “So essentially, their projected revenue of about $16.5 million suddenly got reduced to less than $10 million with that one change, and obviously they couldn't run a city on that. Their projected budget, I think, was $15-some-odd-million for expenses.”

Andrade said the budget shortfall in the feasibility study came from an error in calculating the amount of revenue that would be credited towards the new city, specifically $327 per home for trash hauling.

“My understanding is that the consultant (hired by We Are Perdido) thought that was either a franchise fee or a tax that was levied on private trash hauling services,” Andrade said. “It's not. It's just the fee for trash hauling. Franchise fees and taxes aren't levied on trash hauling by ECUA or by Escambia County, so it didn't count as revenue.”

Andrade said once he confirmed that money wouldn't count towards the city's revenue to qualify to collect an additional $3 million in sales tax from the state, he said he either needed to incorporate a larger millage rate to raise $327 in taxes per home or include a statutory waiver exemption for the city to keep the $3 million in sales tax. Those are issues he said that should have been “hashed out” before now and it’s not his place to do it.

“If this is an error that I caught in my first reading of the feasibility study, I have no confidence that the remainder of the feasibility study was accurately compiled,” said Andrade. “I just don't have confidence in the feasibility study at this point to show that it could be a viable city, the way that it's being proposed in the feasibility study.”

In October, We Are Perdido Chairman Steve Brendtro spoke to Escambia County Commissioners at Andrade's urging about the organization’s efforts to incorporate more than 33 square miles of southwestern Escambia County, including Perdido Key.

He said they’ve been working on the proposed charter and feasibility study since January and planned to submit it in time for state representatives to place it on the November 2024 ballot.

According to We Are Perdido’s website, the Perdido area has just 7% of the county’s population with more than 20,000 residents but holds 16% of the taxable real estate value. Under a “government lite” model, Brendtro told commissioners the town or city would continue to pay for safety services like fire and police, as well as use county-maintained roads, parks and schools without raising taxes on residents or cutting into county revenue.

“The feasibility study, as it’s laid out, as it’s proposed, would require no additional tax revenue for the citizens of Perdido,” Brendtro told commissioners in October. “The losses to the county are offset by not having the responsibility to do those type of projects. Any transfer of revenue in that regard is a wash.”

That same month, Andrade; Sen. Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze; and Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, all voted in favor of passing a local bill to put the incorporation of Perdido on the ballot in 2024.

Before publicly announcing that he decided against that move, Andrade said he reached out to Brendtro and another member of the group to let them know about his concerns with the feasibility study. He suggested they withdraw their request to put the incorporation issue on the ballot, but said he did not hear back.

A call placed to Brendtro by the News Journal was also not returned by deadline.

Local business owner and southwest Escambia County resident Jon-Michael Jones said Andrade’s decision to stall the plan to put incorporation on the ballot is like an “early Christmas present.” He started the grassroots organization Stop Perdido City in response to We Are Perdido’s efforts to incorporate, saying the move isn’t needed or necessary to address the area’s issues.

“I think it was the right decision,” said Jones. “This group got started because individuals’ questions weren't being answered. Then the group’s questions weren't being answered and when the politicians can't get the answers, that leads it to a no brainer that the people when they go to vote, they won't have the answers to vote on it correctly. We have to have educated voters, not just people checking boxes.”

Andrade said he encouraged the organizers behind the push to incorporate Perdido to spend more time “engaging in additional due diligence and public outreach” if they want to move forward in the future.

“I think the focus on selling this as ‘no new taxes’ was a mistake,” said Andrade. “If that's how they frame their feasibility study, they need to be honest from the get-go about the fact that they're proposing a new layer of government. A new layer of government comes with costs and expenses, and somebody has to pay for that. The question was never proposed to the public in any of these discussions as, 'Are you willing to pay some more for better government?' The question posed is, ‘Do you want better government for free?' I thought that was misleading.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: We Are Perdido incorporation effort stalls on flawed feasibility study