Effort leads to arrest of 'major narcotics traffickers' in Sutter Co.

Nov. 10—Officials with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), in collaboration with special agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), said three Yuba City men described as "major narcotics traffickers" were arrested recently after an operation last month.

According to officials, a surveillance operation was "meticulously executed" on Oct. 31 that targeted suspected narcotics trafficker Eric Castro-Guzman, 29, of Yuba City. Officials said that operation took place due to "intelligence suggesting Castro-Guzman was returning from the Los Angeles area with an undisclosed quantity of illegal narcotics."

During the operation, agents with NET-5 and the DEA reportedly identified two vehicles, a GMC Yukon and Chevy Silverado, traveling in tandem northbound on Interstate 5 in the Stockton and Tracy area.

"Both vehicles were recognized by agents as originating from the Yuba City area," officials said. "California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers conducted traffic stops on both vehicles as they entered Sutter County."

Officials claimed that a K9 with Sutter County alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics in both vehicles. As a result of the search, law enforcement agents allegedly discovered 50.9 pounds of methamphetamine inside the GMC Yukon, which was occupied by 18-year-old Nayeli Yepez-Oregel and 21-year-old Juan Guzman-Garcia, both of Yuba City.

Officials said Eric Castro-Guzman, a convicted felon who was a passenger in the Chevy Silverado, was allegedly found with a loaded handgun magazine and multiple cellphones. As a convicted felon, Castro-Guzman is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Officials also reportedly seized $5,390 in cash that was inside the Chevy Silverado.

"Eric Castro-Guzman, a passenger in the Chevy Silverado, was arrested for conspiracy to possess and transport methamphetamine for the purpose of sales, in violation of sections 11378 and 11379 of the California Health and Safety Code, and Conspiracy per 182(a) of the California Penal Code," officials said. "Nayeli Yepez-Oregel and Juan Guzman-Garcia were also arrested on similar charges. All three suspects were booked into the Sutter County Jail."

After the traffic stops on Oct. 31, officials said a search warrant was executed by members of NET-5, the DEA and the Yuba City Police Department at Juan Guzman-Garcia's residence in the 700 block of Queens Avenue in Yuba City.

Officials claimed that the warrant resulted in additional evidence that was "consistent with the transportation and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of sales."

Previously on Oct. 5, NET-5 agents with assistance from the DEA served a search warrant in the 1500 block of Hayne Avenue at the suspected residence of Eric Castro-Guzman.

"During the search warrant execution, agents located 537 grams of methamphetamine, 3,296 grams of marijuana, 27 grams of heroin, a notebook with several pay-owe sheets, and $14,789 in U.S. currency," officials claimed. "The items found indicated Castro-Guzman's involvement in the conspiracy to transport and sell large amounts of narcotics in the Yuba-Sutter area. Both investigations were turned over to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office."