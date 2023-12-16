As effort to open Arizona primaries fizzles, election reformers target Republican measures

Leaders of an effort to put primary election reform and top-five ranked choice voting on the 2024 ballot have suspended their campaign and will instead go on the defense against election reforms backed by Republican lawmakers.

Better Ballot Arizona, the group behind the effort launched in September, told supporters in an email on Dec. 11 that they would delay signature gathering.

Gilbert resident Blake Sacha was the chair of Better Ballot Arizona and is president of its affiliated nonprofit, Voter Choice Arizona. He said the organizations would shift to focus on opposing two ballot measures that lawmakers referred to voters next year.

If approved by voters, one measure would amend the state constitution to require partisan primaries and preempt any effort to introduce ranked-choice voting or open primaries. The other would change signature gathering requirements when citizen groups seek to put questions on the ballot, requiring percentages of signatures to come from each of Arizona's 30 legislative districts.

"We think that both of those would be very, very bad for the future of election reform," Sacha said. "So we believe that the best thing we can do is to, in 2024, work on defeating those two initiatives while we continue educating people on the necessity of the election system reforms that we believe are critical."

The Better Ballot Arizona initiative sought to open primary elections to independent voters and go to a ranking system in the general election. Independent voters can currently cast ballots in Arizona primaries if they choose a partisan ballot, and in presidential primaries if they change their registration and join a party.

Sacha said the initiative effort would move forward after the 2024 election cycle. In the meantime, Voter Choice Arizona plans to lobby against legislative efforts that make it more difficult for citizens to put questions on the ballot through the initiative process.

Citizen groups like Better Ballot Arizona that want to amend the Arizona Constitution need to gather more than 383,000 voter signatures by July 2024 to qualify for the ballot. By majority vote, lawmakers also can refer questions to the ballot.

The end of the Better Ballot Arizona campaign could push supporters to coalesce around a similar initiative drive that also would reform the state's primary system. Having two similar measures on the same ballot also risked confusing voters about complicated proposals, making it more difficult for either effort to win majority support.

A bipartisan group of Arizonans is leading the Make Elections Fair Arizona Act, which would open primaries to all voters and let the Legislature and governor come up with a system for the general election and how many candidates should appear on that ballot.

On probation: Arizona Republican lawmaker disciplined for misconduct after 2020 election suits

Leaders of Better Ballot Arizona and Make Elections Fair worked together before a split earlier this year. Both groups left open the possibility of future collaboration.

"I will say that we're kindred spirits," said Sarah Smallhouse, chair of the Make Elections Fair Committee, the group backing the initiative. "We both recognize that the primary election is a big problem. And we would like to work with them going forward."

Reach reporter Stacey Barchenger at stacey.barchenger@arizonarepublic.com or 480-416-5669.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona election reformers target GOP after own ballot effort fizzles