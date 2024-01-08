Effort starts to repeal new Michigan law restricting local rules on wind, solar projects

DEERFIELD — A Lenawee County-based ballot committee is looking to repeal parts of a new state law that restricts local control of the placement of large solar and wind energy projects.

Citizens for Local Choice seeks to allow local units of government to retain authority to regulate the development of solar, wind or energy storage facilities in their jurisdictions by repealing laws that would allow the Michigan Public Service Commission to override local energy facility development decisions, a news release said. If enacted, this proposal would allow local ordinances to continue to regulate setback distance, structure height, shadow flicker, and the amount of light and sound emitted by energy facilities and allow local units of government to approve and manage proposals to construct energy facilities.

"We refuse to sit on the sidelines as local control gets stripped from our communities. We are committed to this effort and believe we have a real chance to rightfully restore control back into the locals’ hands,” Norm Stephens, committee member for Citizens for Local Choice, said in the release. “This will no doubt be a tough battle, but it is a battle that thousands of Michigan voters and I are ready to take on.”

Wind turbines spin over a field in Huron Township on May 30.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November signed legislation hat overrides local government control over where new wind and solar projects can be placed. The legislation passed on party-line votes with Democrats in support. The law requires developers to work with local authorities first but gives the three-person Michigan Public Service Commission the power to overrule local governments that reject energy projects. The law takes effect in November 2024.

The MPSC’s members are appointed by the governor. No more than two can be from the same political party. The MPSC primarily regulates electric and natural gas utilities.

From the Detroit Free Press: Democrats' clean energy legislation sets up battle over local land use control

Lenawee County Commissioner Kevon Martis, R-Riga Twp., is involved in the ballot initiative. He said Thursday during the county board’s physical resources committee meeting that the group has a tight timeline to collect 550,000 valid signatures. A minimum of 356,958 valid signatures is needed to place the question before the Legislature or on the ballot, according to the Michigan Bureau of Elections. The filing deadline for the Nov. 5, 2024, general election is 5 p.m. May 29.

Lenawee County Commissioner Kevon Martis, R-Riga Twp.

“It’s a tremendous lift,” Martis said. “It’s expensive. I’m probably going to be touring the state in the third week of January, meeting with groups and entities. We’re meeting with legislators. There’s a ton of entities out there that want to help us with this. It’s a multimillion-dollar endeavor, and, no, I don’t have fossil-fuel funding or this would be a non-issue.”

Supporters of renewable energy have claimed Martis’ efforts to oppose renewable energy projects over the years are funded by groups related to the oil and gas industry. Martis has denied those claims.

The committee submitted the petition language Friday for consideration by the Michigan Board of Canvassers, a release said. The canvassers are expected to act on the petition within 30 days. Upon approval, the committee will have 180 days to collect and submit the signatures for verification.

If enough signatures are collected, the Legislature would have 40 session days to enact it. If it is not enacted by the Legislature, it would go on the November ballot.

Eighty-seven percent of voters across Michigan support local control, the ballot committee said in its news release. Comments from several individuals, including Democratic and Republican legislators and local elected officials from across the state, supported the initiative.

"During my three terms as a State Representative, one of the things that both parties held sacred was that regulation of land use should rest in the hands of the folks that know their communities best and that is the people who actually live there,” former state Rep. Doug Spade, D-Adrian, said in the release. “Renewable energy has an important role to play in Michigan but it should be developed in a way that respects the local community."

“In Michigan, tenant farmers contribute significantly to our crops,” Maurie Denecker, Riga Township planning commissioner and farmer, said in the release. “While utilities claim to need only a small portion of prime farmland, they overlook the economic destruction to local agriculture. Taking large swaths of land out of production hinders new and young farmers from finding affordable land. The cash offered for land rent ends up in the hands of a few corporate farms, not benefiting the local community.”

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Supporters of the legislation testified in November before the Michigan Senate Energy and Environment Committee. Clara Ostrander, a Milan Township farmer, said opposition to allowing solar farms on agricultural land is largely based on neighbors and others not wanting their view of farmland to change, she said.

"The problem is they don't own their view," Ostrander said. "…They should not get to decide what we grow or what we harvest. And that includes harvesting the sun for electricity."

Leasing land for a solar energy project would allow her family to keep their farm, Ostrander said. They’re facing rising costs of doing business and potential medical bills.

She said a neutral body like the MPSC is needed to review solar projects on "facts and not fear or falsehoods."

A Montcalm County Christmas tree farmer, Dick Farnsworth, expressed similar sentiments to Ostrander. He told the Energy Committee that soon traditional farm leasing agreements will not be enough to cover the rising costs farmers face. He also said township officials he has talked to have felt unprepared and overwhelmed in making decisions regarding renewable energy zoning.

Dan Scripps, chairman of the MPSC, told a lawmakers that the change is needed for Michigan to meet accelerated clean and renewable energy targets in another set of bills. The bills with those proposed targets include 50% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% clean energy by 2040.

The MPSC estimates that about 17,000 Michigan acres are now used for wind and solar projects and close to 210,000 more acres could be needed to meet the new goals, Scripps told the Senate Energy and Environment Committee. That would represent about one-half of 1% of the state's acreage, he said.

Shifting the authority to the MPSC would be consistent with how Michigan handles the siting of other critical infrastructure projects, such as power plants and pipelines, he said.

— Contact reporter David Panian at dpanian@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @lenaweepanian.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Group looks to repeal new Michigan law on wind, solar projects