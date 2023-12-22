Effort to train future wave of local teachers begins at Coachella Valley Unified schools

A new teacher education prep program at the University of California, Riverside's Palm Desert campus aims to train and produce local teachers to address the regional teacher shortage through a partnership with Coachella Valley Unified School District.

With just one semester remaining in the academic year, CVUSD is actively seeking to fill 23 teaching positions. Among these vacancies, six are for elementary school roles while 17 are designated for secondary school positions, as of Tuesday, Dec. 19. The district has recruited 65 teachers this school year.

The yearlong hybrid initiative, Supporting Teacher Education Through Partnerships, aims to cultivate educators who embrace cultural responsiveness and diversity through a framework of social and restorative justice.

“It gives us this opportunity to address the disparity in equitable education attainment among students of color in the Inland Empire," said Frances Valdovinos, assistant dean and director of teacher education at UCR's School of Education.

UC Riverside's Palm Desert campus introduced its first group of student teachers dedicated to supporting the educational needs of the Coachella Valley.

She added that when students see themselves in their teachers, they're more likely to graduate, and they're more inclined to further their education.

The inaugural teacher candidates — who are simultaneously pursuing master's degrees in education — are working towards earning their multiple subject teaching credentials, which would allow them to work as elementary school teachers in California. A few are also seeking bilingual authorizations to provide instruction to English learners in a dual immersion classroom.

"We're at six (students), but they're six and mighty," Valdovinos said. “They’re all from the region. That’s the beauty of it because they went through the K-12 system here, and so they understand the importance of having someone that looks like them. That can relate to many of the challenges that students can be facing.”

Liliana Marcelo and Zayra Zamora have begun their teaching residencies at Coral Mountain Academy School in Coachella, where they teach fourth grade and fifth grade, respectively. Both earned their bachelor's degrees from UCR.

They’ve certainly felt the support from their elementary school students, who often uplift them with words of encouragement during their lessons. “They understand that we’re also students and that we’re learning with them,” Zamora said.

Marcelo, a Desert Mirage High School alumna from Thermal, was previously an instructional aide at La Familia High School, CVUSD's continuation high school. She worked at the after school expanded learning program at Oasis Elementary. From an early age, she became acutely aware of the edge her K-12 education offered, particularly through the gifted and talented education program.

"I always knew there was a huge gap between the education my friends were receiving and the education I was receiving," she said. "As soon as I graduated, I wanted to come back to work in my community."

As part of STEP’s partnership with CVUSD, the teacher candidates will have the opportunity to interview for vacancies within the school district. Marcelo has her heart set on a school in the eastern Coachella Valley.

“I don’t see myself teaching anywhere else. I want to serve the students in my community,” she said. “We need people like us that are able to understand their backgrounds and the way they grew up.”

She hopes to serve as an advocate for her Purépecha community — a Mexican indigenous group — within academia by establishing a student club that fosters a safe space for students to celebrate their cultural identities.

Zamora, a graduate from Xavier College Prep in Palm Desert, knew that she wanted to teach as soon as she started college. "As far as evaluating my own education, I understand that I was given a lot of opportunities,” she said.

She also sees the teacher preparation program as a step in the right direction towards creating Latino representation in education. Through the partnership with CVUSD, the teacher candidates receive a stipend to alleviate any financial barriers.

While they acknowledge hiccups in the program, “that comes with starting something new,” Zamora said. “Do you want to stay in your community? Do you want to teach in your community? It’s a great opportunity.”

Marcelo added: “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. I don’t think teaching is an easy job. It’s really difficult, but you know, we need a lot of compassionate teachers to develop this program in a really big and positive way for our community. It’s exciting, and we’re happy to be part of the first group."

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

