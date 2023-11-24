Efforts to bring Children's Museum of Branch County back downtown receives recognition

BIRMINGHAM — Coldwater’s effort to bring the Children’s Museum of Branch County back downtown received the Best Public and Private Partnership Project award in 2023 from the Michigan Downtown Association.

“By being instrumental in almost every aspect of the project, the Coldwater Main Street program showed that a downtown management organization is key to a community’s economic and cultural vitality,” said Dana Walker, director of the MDA.

To make the Children’s Museum relocation possible, Coldwater Main Street renovated nearly 7,000 square feet of interior space in the historic Taylor’s building at 58 West Chicago St.

The Downtown Development Authority, now home to Coldwater Main Street, purchased the three-story structure in 2019.

The Coldwater City Council provided a $350,000 loan to finance the renovation project with a structured lease for payback.

Coldwater Main Street committed $50,000 of its fund balance to the effort.

“The Main Street director and a museum board member led the fundraising campaign that raised over $110,000 locally, with an additional $50,000 match from the Public Spaces Community Places grant program,” Walker explained.

“The MDA appreciates the DDAs, and its staffs, commitment to the project,” she continued.

Executive Director of the CMBC Shana Grife added, “We love being part of downtown Coldwater and are grateful that we have a great partner to work with us on this project.”

“The award for best Public and Private Partnership Project is a perfect fit. Without the loan from the city council, community donors, and the commitment from the Children’s Museum, this revitalization project would not have happened. Our public and private partners cannot be thanked enough for bringing this vision to life,” said Audrey Tappenden, Director of Coldwater Main Street and the Branch County Economic Growth Alliance.

This is the seventh year of the award from the Michigan Downtown Association. This statewide non-profit encourages the development, redevelopment, and continuing improvement of Michigan communities and downtowns.

