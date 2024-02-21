Efforts for Chagrin River project continue in Willoughby

Feb. 20—In the effort to connect Todd Field to Daniels Park, Willoughby met with stakeholders recently to collect site observations and develop initial design ideas for the Chagrin River Floodplain Restoration project.

Partners involved in this project include SmithGroup, Chagrin River Watershed Partners, Biohabitats, Western Reserve Land Conservancy and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

According to Willoughby, the space is intended to be a passive park and trail once restoration efforts are completed to ensure environmental sustainability, and resiliency.

Willoughby Parks and Recreation Director Judean Keller said this project is a win-win for the community.

"The benefits of this are immense for the entire region," she said. "We are protecting 105 acres of land that will not have public access while improving the water quality of the Chagrin River."

Last year, the project was selected to receive grant funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate-Ready Coasts Initiative. The $1.7 million in funding that was secured was used to acquire the 105 acres of riparian habitat along the Chagrin River.

Willoughby was one of four cities in Ohio selected for this funding, said Mayor Robert Fiala.

"This award is a critical step in protecting scarce land along the Chagrin River and increasing public access," he said.

In addition to walking trails and water quality improvements, the overall project will feature the creation of wetlands and vernal pools, decommissioning of an idled nursery, removal of evasive plant species, riverbank erosion controls and the development of an environmental studies curriculum for ages kindergarten through college, according to the city.

The habitat, as part of the conservation project, is intended to increase climate resiliency, improve public access and contribute to conservation, and recreation along the river from downtown Willoughby to Lake Erie.

"This trail will be similar to the trails that we're familiar with as part of the Lake Metroparks system, provide opportunities to learn about our sensitive environment and how wetlands can be used to hold, and clean stormwater that enters the Chagrin River and eventually Lake Erie," Fiala said.