Efforts continue to uncover Windber teen's fate 34 years after disappearance

Nov. 27—WINDBER — More people have joined the effort to uncover what happened to Windber teenager Alicia Markovich 34 years ago, longtime friend Chrissie Boyer said.

Friends and family of the missing girl have rented a billboard along state Route 22 near Blairsville, close to where she went missing — while banners and a sign were secured in Windber — where the girl lived with her mother.

"People in Blairsville are becoming more active now," Boyer said. "That was a big boost."

Markovich went missing after leaving her father's Dunn Avenue home in Blairsville on April 26, 1987 — and was never heard from again.

The group also launched a website (justiceforaliciamarkovich.com) and tip line (814-290-0090) and held a basket raffle in October to raise funds to support other activities.

Boyer said since the launch, organizers have received numerous calls, six of which she considers reliable.

There's another fundraiser being organized as well.

"These girls, they've been so terrific," Alicia's mother, Marcie (Smith) Vitko, said.

She added that her daughter's friends have stepped up and done a lot in such a short amount of time.

"I feel wonderful about it," Vitko said.

Case never closed

Throughout the past 34 years, there have been little to no leads in the Markovich case, although Pennsylvania State Police say the investigation into the disappearance was never closed.

"Missing persons cases remain open and active until anyone involved would reasonably be assumed to be deceased due to the significant amount of time that has passed," Trooper First Class Clifford Greenfield, PSP public information officer, said.

Markovich is considered deceased by the state police, Greenfield said, but "it is possible that this investigation will remain open and active for many years to come."

At this time, there is no new information to report and there aren't any suspects listed with the case, nor were there any previously.

Story continues

Greenfield said there are a lot of complications with the case that may have led to it not being solved for so long, such as the proximity to a major roadway.

One possibility authorities have considered is that Markovich tried to hitchhike after leaving her father's house.

Despite that, authorities are invigorated by the rekindled interest.

"We are very pleased with the efforts of Alicia's family and friends and are optimistic that their efforts may lead to a resolution in the case," Greenfield said.

'Something good'

John Markovich, Alicia's father — who now lives in Plainsville, Ohio, but still owns the Dunn Avenue home — said he hopes "something good" can come of the new search.

"I told Marcie I hope they find out something," he said.

John Markovich was the last person to see his daughter.

He said the two had a discussion about her recent activities and she got upset and left the house, possibly on her way to visit a friend in town.

"I was standing at the sink doing dishes," John Markovich said. "She walked out the door and I never saw her again.

"I don't know what else to say."

When she didn't return, the father said, he drove around Blairsville for some time looking for her but couldn't find her.

John Markovich also thinks Alicia might have tried to hitchhike back to Windber, but didn't know if she had done that before.

New help in search

Nikki Pollard, of Indiana, is one of the individuals who recently joined the search effort.

She lived in Blairsville for a time and first heard of Alicia Markovich's disappearance about 11 years ago, but said not many residents of that town knew about the case.

Pollard said she was thrilled when she learned the family and friends of the missing teen had renewed the search.

She posted about the case on the social media site Reddit and was then contacted by someone with the group to see if she would like to help.

Boyer said Pollard has been "a huge help."

Pollard has assisted with hanging posters in Blairsville, Indiana and Derry — some of which have been removed — and with research.

Pollard is studying criminology at Ashworth College Online and said working on this case is helping her prepare for her future career.

"I'm learning more than I thought I would," she said.

Moving forward, state police will continue to investigate the disappearance.

Specifically, the Troop A Criminal Investigation Assessment, which is made up of officers whose full-time job is to review and assist with major cases in the troop's coverage area, is running the case.

Greenfield urged anyone with information to come forward, even if they think it may be insignificant or previously reported.

Tips can be reported to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-472-8477 or by visiting crimewatch.net/submit-tip.

Information can also be submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.