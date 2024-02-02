Efforts underway to retrieve vehicle that drove off Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

An attempt to recover the car at the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier is under way Friday morning after strong currents delayed the operation this week.

Police and the medical examiner arrived as the sun came up Friday. A crane barge is positioned in the water at the end of the pier and about a dozen officials could be seen standing at the end of the pier.

Strong current conditions have prevented officials from attempting to retrieve the SUV, which someone drove down the length of the pier and into the water on Saturday. The water was calmer Friday than it’s been over the last week.

The vehicle is upside down roughly 17 feet below the surface and has been swaying with the current, which poses a dangerous situation for divers who will need to attach a crane hook to the car for it to be lifted up, according to police. The driver is presumed dead.

Virginia Beach Fishing Pier crash shocks community, mars iconic public landmark

The Virginia Beach Police Department said an extraction attempt would take place at 9 a.m.

Police said earlier this week that a man who was reported missing may be connected to the crash, but police have provided no further details.

Dozens of onlookers gathered Friday morning to watch the activity from the boardwalk. The police have cordoned off the pier and beach.

The 74-year-old wooden fishing pier sits between 14th and 15th streets and runs about 650 feet over the ocean.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com